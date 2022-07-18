How ancestral knowledge can help incarcerated Natives
By Luna Reyna
Crosscut
2 days ago
“I got out of prison at 40 and I guess my life up until then, I really didn't take it seriously,” said Osceola Fortner, a citizen of the Winnebago Tribe, who was released in March 2020. After serving seven years he was released from Cedar Creek Corrections Center where he served...
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother’s arms before the mother’s sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said. Killed in the weekend attack on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in northwestern Montana were David Siau, 39, of Syracuse, New York, and Siau’s 18-month-old daughter, McKenzie. The assailant, Derick Amos Madden, 37, had been in a prior relationship with the woman who killed him and had mental health issues, the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities on Wednesday would not say how he was killed. Madden plowed a Toyota Tacoma onto a sidewalk and into the Siau family just before 9 p.m. Sunday as they walked in the small town of East Glacier Park, hitting some of them before crashing into a tree, the sheriff’s office said.
While US schools are growing more diverse, they remain highly segregated by race and class, according to a new analysis. More than a third of students in the US attended racially segregated schools – schools in which more than three-quarters of students accounted for one race or ethnicity, according to an analysis of 2020-21 Common Core education data by the US Government Accountability Office. What’s more, more than one in 10 students – 14% – attended schools where 90% of students were of one race or ethnicity.
The house Emmett Till lived in with his mother before he traveled to Chicago’s South Side in 1955 and met his untimely demise for whistling at a white woman received a grant from a cultural preservation organization, The Washington Post reports. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund distributed...
Mississippi’s Attorney General says there is no plan to prosecute the white woman accused of setting off the lynching of Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago. According to the Associated Press, Michelle Williams, chief of staff for Attorney General Lynn Fitch, said Friday (July 15), “There’s no new evidence to open the case back up,”
NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - Tammy Suomi's Duluth, Minnesota living room is filled with memories of her daughter Jackie Defoe and her grandson Kevin Shabaiash Jr. Teddy bears line the couch. Photos of her smiling loved ones cover a coffee table and kitchen island.
John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger smoked a joint in the Capitol, prosecutors said.They both apologized in court on Tuesday and said they regretted their actions. A South Carolina husband and wife who smoked a joint while inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, were both sentenced to...
July 20 (UPI) -- Lt. Gen. Michael Langley is expected to face a confirmation hearing this week to possibly become the Marine Corps' first Black four-star general. The Senate armed forces committee will question him Thursday for the promotion that would see him head up U.S. Africa Command. If confirmed,...
Eleven of the 53 migrants who died in San Antonio in June inside an 18-wheeler truck had "serious criminal records in the U.S.," U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from the Texas border, told Border Report in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.
A plan to return stretch of prime Southern California beachfront real estate to the descendants of its rightful Black owners, nearly a century after the parcel was taken by the city of Manhattan Beach, is scheduled for a vote before the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Have long been a debate within respectability politics, but now the battle is going to court. Carlos Thurman, a Black man from Kentucky, has filed a discrimination lawsuit in federal court against the state prison that forced him to cut his dreads off. The jail claims it’s because hairstyles like that –along with braids and corn rows– are not easy to search, so inmates can hide contraband.
A shotgun blast that shattered the early-morning tranquility of a remote southern Africa national park nearly six years ago, killing a U.S. woman, resonates again in a Denver courtroom this week as the founder of a dental franchise goes on trial for allegedly killing his wife and collecting nearly $5 million in insurance proceeds.
(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals set the execution dates for six men on death row, including one that some lawmakers say is innocent. The six men were among other death row inmates that challenged the constitutionality of the state's lethal injection protocol. U.S. District Court Judge Stephen P. Friot ruled against the men on June 6. District Attorney John O'Connor asked the appeals court to set execution dates for death row inmates that have exhausted their appeals," the court said in its ruling.
July 1 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma court on Friday scheduled the executions of 25 men over the next two and a half years, cases that the prisoners' lawyers say "exemplify systemic flaws" in the state's use of the death penalty. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals scheduled the executions in...
Heather Ann Thompson's 2016 history of the Attica Prison takeover, Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy, won a Pulitzer Prize in history for its deeply researched account of the deadliest prison incident in U.S. history. But there's one place you can't read it: inside New York prisons.
The most notorious jail in the United States is located in California. This prison was built in 1852 and holds more than 1,000 inmates. The most infamous prisoners include Charles Manson, Al Capone, and George Zimmerman.
Despite all the talk about a fourth round of federal stimulus payments, summer is here and the check is still not in the mail. Lawmakers have proposed several plans to help America cope with inflation...
