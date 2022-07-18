Florida police officer shot by his own gun during traffic stop

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A police officer was shot by his own gun while conducting a traffic stop in Haines City on Sunday.

It happened just before 10 p.m. outside of a Checkers on US-27.

According to a statement from Haines City police, a routine traffic stop escalated into an altercation. The officer’s gun went off during the fight, shooting him in the leg.

The officer was air-lifted to Lakeland Regional. According to a Twitter post from the police department , the officer is doing OK.

Leaders with the department said three suspects were in custody in connection to this incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.