Florida police officer shot by his own gun during traffic stop
HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A police officer was shot by his own gun while conducting a traffic stop in Haines City on Sunday.
It happened just before 10 p.m. outside of a Checkers on US-27.
According to a statement from Haines City police, a routine traffic stop escalated into an altercation. The officer’s gun went off during the fight, shooting him in the leg.
The officer was air-lifted to Lakeland Regional. According to a Twitter post from the police department , the officer is doing OK.
Leaders with the department said three suspects were in custody in connection to this incident.
