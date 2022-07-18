ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosie O'Donnell makes red carpet debut with new girlfriend

Cover picture for the articleRosie O'Donnell made her red carpet debut with her girlfriend Aimee Hauer over the weekend. The 60-year-old comedian - who has been married twice before to Kelli Carpenter and Michelle Rounds - and her partner attended the Stand Up for Friendly House benefit at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on...

