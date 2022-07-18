NY Boulders Hosting Summer Baseball Camp

Greenburgh, New York – On July 17, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the town of Greenburgh. At approximately 9:45 a.m., Troopers were dispatched to the Sprain Brook Parkway near mile marker 5.6 northbound for a crash with a vehicle engulfed in flames. Greenburgh Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived prior to Troopers but were unable to extricate the victim, Paul A. Fitzpatrick, age 21, of Yonkers, NY. Fitzpatrick was pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics.
