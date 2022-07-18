NY Boulders End First 1/2 of Season on 3-game Winning Streak

Rockland health officials are warning residents in a specific area of Ramapo of possible rabies exposure. Residents who live near Union Road across from the Hempstead Elementary School, including Patricia Lane and Barrie Drive, may have been exposed to a rabid cat. The young, solid grey shorthair cat was captured by the health department on July 12th. We have a photo of the cat in this news article on our website. If you or someone you know has been scratched or bitten by this cat, please contact the Rockland County Health Department as soon as possible at 845-364-2594 or 845-364-8600 for after-hours staff.
Comments / 0