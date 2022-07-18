ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, NY

NY Boulders End First 1/2 of Season on 3-game Winning Streak

By Jeff Lewis
wrcr.com
 2 days ago

The New York Boulders took on the Sussex County Miners in a two-game series in Pomona Friday and Saturday, the last games before the Frontier League’s All-Star break. The Boulders won Friday’s contest, 8-7....

Heavy Rain in Rockland Gives Way to Soaring Temps and Humidity

We got through yesterday’s storms and heavy rain, a tree did come down in Stony Point that blocked the entrance ramp to the Palisades Parkway for a few hours, but no injuries were reported. Unfortunately, today brings a new weather issue: the heat. Today promises to be a scorcher reaching into the 90s with more hot and humid days to come. There is a heat advisory in effect from the National Weather Service until Wednesday night, which means it’ll feel like the high 90s and even the low 100s. O&R’s Mike Donovan says there are ways to keep comfortable and save money on your energy bill…
STONY POINT, NY
10th Classic Car Show Arrives in Nyack Thursday

If classic cars are your thing, you might want to head into Nyack for their 10th Classic Car Show Thursday night. Mark Mangan of the Village of Nyack Chamber of Commerce says from 6:00 till dusk they’ll have hundreds of antique gassers, muscle cars, hot rods and custom cars lining Main Street to check out…
NYACK, NY
Ramapo Residents Warned of Rabies Exposure

Rockland health officials are warning residents in a specific area of Ramapo of possible rabies exposure. Residents who live near Union Road across from the Hempstead Elementary School, including Patricia Lane and Barrie Drive, may have been exposed to a rabid cat. The young, solid grey shorthair cat was captured by the health department on July 12th. We have a photo of the cat in this news article on our website. If you or someone you know has been scratched or bitten by this cat, please contact the Rockland County Health Department as soon as possible at 845-364-2594 or 845-364-8600 for after-hours staff.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Rockland Town Supervisors and County Executive to Meet and Discuss Future of Hi-Tor Shelter in Pomona

The clock on a new animal shelter is ticking and Rockland’s county executive says if any more time is lost, a new shelter may not get built at all. Costs have nearly doubled for the New Hi-Tor Animal Care Center beyond the $8 million set aside for it already. The new estimated $17 million price tag has Rockland’s town supervisors and some in the legislature looking to put the brakes on the project. County Executive Ed Day told “The Morning Show” Friday it’s going to cost even more if it is delayed much longer…
POMONA, NY

