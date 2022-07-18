NY Boulders End First 1/2 of Season on 3-game Winning Streak

We got through yesterday’s storms and heavy rain, a tree did come down in Stony Point that blocked the entrance ramp to the Palisades Parkway for a few hours, but no injuries were reported. Unfortunately, today brings a new weather issue: the heat. Today promises to be a scorcher reaching into the 90s with more hot and humid days to come. There is a heat advisory in effect from the National Weather Service until Wednesday night, which means it’ll feel like the high 90s and even the low 100s. O&R’s Mike Donovan says there are ways to keep comfortable and save money on your energy bill…

STONY POINT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO