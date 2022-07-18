ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez wore 'dress from an old movie' to her wedding

By Celebretainment
dequeenbee.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez wore "a dress from an old movie" to her wedding to Ben Affleck. The 'Marry Me' star tied the knot with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas on Saturday (16.07.22), and she's treated fans to a glimpse of the "best possible" day they could ever have imagined. Jennifer...

The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry at White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Lopez wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”The pair then read their vows in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet”.The marriage ceremony...
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off wedding dress for marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, the singer announced.“Bennifer” shared intimate clips of their outfits on JLo’s newsletter, On The JLo.This video shows Lopez wearing one of two dresses from her big day, which she said was “from an old movie.”“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said.The couple were previously engaged in 2002, but called their wedding off in 2004, before rekindling their relationship in 2021.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck and changes her nameRyan Reynolds sends touching message to fan after open-heart surgeryStudents launch rocket 16,000ft into air in bid to reach space with reusable rocket
StyleCaster

J-Lo Wore a Wedding Dress From an ‘Old Movie’ to Marry Ben—They Had Their Outfits For ‘Many Years’

Click here to read the full article. I do! Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress was her “something old.” J-Lo and Ben Affleck married on July 17, 2022, at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The nuptials came three months after J-Lo and Ben—who started dating in 2002 and broke up in 2004—got engaged a year after they got back together in April 2021. “We did it,” J-Lo said in her newsletter, “On the J-Lo.” “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas,...
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck both cried during low-key wedding ceremony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck “cried to each other” as they exchanged vows over the weekend in an intimate wedding ceremony.Lopez confirmed the pair had wed in Las Vegas in the latest edition of her newsletter, On The Jlo, on Sunday (17 July), telling fans it was the “best night of our lives”. Speaking to Good Morning America, an employee of the Little White Wedding Chapel said the couple had turned up at the venue just as it was closing.“They were very sweet and they both were emotional, they cried to each other,” chapel worker Kenosha Portis said.“The kids...
The Independent

Resurfaced video shows Jennifer Lopez suggested Las Vegas wedding during first engagement to Ben Affleck

It turns out that the destination of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s recent wedding may not have been an entirely spontaneous choic after all. A resurfaced video reveals that the singer considered a Las Vegas wedding way back when the couple was first engaged in the early 2000s.On Tuesday, the official MTV Instagram account shared the resurfaced clip from Lopez’s appearance on TRL in 2002 when she was engaged to Affleck the first time. In the clip, host Carson Daly asked the Marry Me star about the couple’s wedding plans and Lopez joked that she and Affleck would get...
