ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Exclusive: Work starts soon on mixed-income apartments on old hotel site Uptown

By Danielle Chemtob
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GMFoI_0gjS2hic00

INLIVIAN will start construction this fall on a $115 million mixed-income apartment community in Uptown on the site of a historic hotel, the housing authority tells Axios.

Driving the news: The affordable housing agency announced Monday it is starting site work on a development at 8th and North Tryon streets. The project includes 353 apartments, 106 of which will be below market-rate. Those units will be affordable for families making between about $28,000 and $80,000 annually.

  • The plans involve demolishing the Hall House, formerly the Barringer Hotel, but INLIVIAN says the exterior of the new building will reflect the 1940 art deco architecture.

Why it matters: Charlotte has a shortage of around 23,000 affordable housing units for its poorest residents, and few of the affordable homes that are built are located in high-opportunity areas . But the city also struggles with maintaining its history in the face of rapid change.

Context: Some preservationists pushed INLIVIAN to convert the existing building into affordable housing instead of destroying it. But INLIVIAN says that it would be too expensive to bring the building up to modern standards, and says structurally it was obsolete, with low ceilings and tight corridors and hallways.

Flashback: The 12-story Barringer Hotel, which opened in 1940, is the only hotel of its style still standing Uptown, per a report for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission.

  • Its guests included movie stars like Judy Garland and Gloria Swanson.

What they’re saying: The project will allow people who work Uptown to be able to afford to live there, Fulton Meachem, INLIVIAN’S president and CEO, tells me.

“There are more things to affordability than just the rent,” he says. “It deals with how close am I to my job, right? How close am I to transportation? … And so being right there in Uptown, we have all of those right around us.”

What’s next: INLIVIAN, which is partnering with developer Urban Atlantic, plans to open the complex in 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CjIBK_0gjS2hic00

Rendering courtesy of INLIVIAN

The post Exclusive: Work starts soon on mixed-income apartments on old hotel site Uptown appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
corneliustoday.com

New hospital coming in 2024 will operate on former farm

July 19. By Dave Vieser. A $150 million hospital is coming to Cornelius in 2024. When completed, the first phase of the new Atrium hospital will contain 38 beds. Officials from the The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority outlined their proposal for Atrium’s hospital in Cornelius at the Town Board’s July 18 meeting.
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Interest rates causing housing market to change in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Realtors in the Charlotte Market are starting to see the impacts of rising interest rates. That’s having a ripple effect on how people buy and sell homes in the Charlotte area. The average cost of a home in the Charlotte area reaches well over $400,000...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Neighbors react to potential changes to single family zoning regulations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council will soon vote on a city ordinance that will guide its development and growth for nearly 20 years. The Charlotte Unified Development Ordinance aims to guide Charlotte’s development and growth. Changes in zoning for single family homes is one of the points...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Charlotte, NC
Business
WSOC Charlotte

Senior-living residents say conditions are unsafe

CHARLOTTE — Some residents at the Poplar Grove apartments said their senior living complex isn’t safe. They said trash and dirt have been piling up for months and repair requests have not been answered. “They don’t want to see that we’re real human beings,” resident Bunny Tannehill told...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent. On the job hunt? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Manufacturing Shop Assistant at California Closets.Details. Digital Media Specialist at Social Ape. Details. Marketing Project Coordinator at 2ULaundry. Details. FLYERS Afterschool...
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

2 stores open in Birkdale Village

July 19. Cosmo Gypsy and Beck on Broad have joined the retail stores at Birkdale Village in Huntersville. Cosmo Gypsy has a curated selection of Bohemian-inspired offerings. Beck on Broad offers luxury apparel, shoes, artisan jewelry and more.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Swanson
Person
Judy Garland
Axios Charlotte

County OKs $50 million for parks and greenways

Mecklenburg County wants to secure as much land as it can to set aside for green space before it becomes too expensive to do so. Driving the news: Last month, county commissioners voted to give the Parks and Recreation department $50 million to buy land for future parks, greenways and nature preserves, as WFAE recently reported.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Art Deco Architecture#Housing Authority#Landmarks#Uptown#The Hall House#The Barringer Hotel
WCNC

Federal Reserve raising mortgage rates to fight inflation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's getting more expensive to borrow money for that dream house you've been eyeing, but it's not stopping people from buying homes. And it could have a major impact on your monthly mortgage payment. Let's connect the dots. This time a year ago, a 30-year mortgage...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Rowan County auto manufacturer to shut down, leaving more than 80 people jobless

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — A Rowan County auto manufacturer is closing after 31 years, leaving 81 people without jobs, the China Grove town manager confirmed. Hitachi Metals North Carolina in China Grove will lay off workers starting Sept. 30, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice sent to the state. Those workers will be paid and get benefits through their termination date.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WFAE

What’s behind the collapse of bus ridership in Charlotte?

For months, we’ve been hearing about problems with Charlotte’s bus system. Driver shortages have resulted in delayed or missed routes. Operators also have concerns about their safety. Now, a WFAE special series finds that the Charlotte Area Transit System's bus troubles may be deeper than we knew. Ridership...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Gas Station Hold Fees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re all paying close attention to how much we’re spending at the pump, which may explain why more people are now noticing “hold fees” tacked on to their gasoline purchases. And as gas prices soar, those hold fees are rising too. Linda...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
92.7 The Block

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week Begins Friday

Attention foodies! Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week begins this Friday!. Featured restaurants will offer three-course, prix fixe dining. Participating restaurants will be located in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Stanly counties in North Carolina and York and Lancaster counties in South Carolina. The Queen’s Feast begins Friday, July 22, and ends...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

How ready is Charlotte for a recession?

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new budget into law last week that transferred $1 billion into a new inflationary reserve in case of a recession. This got our newsroom thinking: Is the city of Charlotte ready for a possible recession?. The short answer: Charlotte, and most financially stable...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in June?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of June, according to data pulled July 14 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
879K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy