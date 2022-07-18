Warner, Kaine statement on nominations of Robert Ballou for the Western District of Virginia and Jamar Walker for the Eastern District of Virginia.
WASHINGTON, D.C. —On July 13, 2022 U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine released the following statement on President Biden’s nominations <https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/07/13/president-biden-names-twenty-second-round-of-judicial-nominees/> of U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Ballou for the vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of...www.brunswicktimes-gazette.com
Comments / 0