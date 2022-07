Strawberry Fluff Salad made with just 5 ingredients in less than 5 minutes! Perfectly sweet fluff recipe that can be served as a side dish or a dessert. Strawberry Fluff dessert salad is a sweet & creamy recipe that is made with fruit and whipped topping. It’s a popular Cool Whip dessert that you can likely find in one of your mom’s old cookbooks! It’s often served as a side dish for a holiday meal, a special occasion or as a fun treat. We love to serve it for Sunday family dinners and this recipe is a family favorite that is served often at our house. Anything that you can call salad, but have it taste like dessert is a winner in my book.

