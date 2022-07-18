ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Minors: Rooker hits 18th homer with El Paso; Another hit for Myers with Storm

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
The Padres’ Brent Rooker watches his hit against the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game Sunday, July 10, 2022, in San Diego. (Derrick Tuskan / Associated Press)

Rounding up the action at the Padres’ minor league affiliates

Brent Rooker is angling for another call-up.

The 27-year-old outfielder hit his organization-best 18th homer in Triple-A El Paso’s 7-4 loss to visiting Round Rock on Sunday.

Rooker has homered in back-to-back games and has hit four since he was sent down after going 0-for-7 with four strikeouts in two games with the Padres.

Rooker is hitting .274/.393/.622 with 52 RBIs in 54 games with El Paso.

Second baseman C.J. Hinojosa (.791 OPS) also homered in the game, his ninth of the season.

Right-hander Matt Waldron (1-3, 9.15 ERA) struck out five but allowed five runs on six hits in five innings in the start.

Left-hander Jose Castillo (1.52) allowed two runs on two hits in an inning of work, while right-handers Reiss Knehr (7.38) and Dinelson Lamet (0.84) worked a scoreless inning.

Right-hander Michel Báez (10.13) struck out two in two-thirds of an inning.

El Paso is 52-38.

DOUBLE-A SAN ANTONIO (46-39)

  • Missions 6, Amarillo 5: 1B Yorman Rodriguez (.769 OPS) drove in two runs on his 10th homer. 3B Connor Hollis (.865 OPS) went 3-for-4 with two RBIS and two runs scored and RF Ripken Reyes (.643 OPS) went 2-for-3 with a run scored. RHP Angel Felipe (3.09) saved his 10th game with three strikeouts in a scoreless 1 2/3 innings.

HIGH SINGLE-A FORT WAYNE (56-31)

  • Lansing 3, TinCaps 2: LHP Noel Vela (5-6, 3.95) struck out seven but allowed three runs – two earned – on four hits and three walks in five innings in the start. 1B Cole Cummings (.828 OPS) hit his third homer. CF Corey Rosier (.739 OPS) went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

LOW SINGLE-A LAKE ELSINORE (52-35)

  • Modesto 9, Storm 5: Wil Myers continued his knee rehab as the designated hitter, going 1-for-3 with a walk before he was lifted for a pinch-hitter. Myers is hitting .333/.400/1.222 with two homers, two walks and three strikeouts in five games with Lake Elsinore. CF James Wood (1.010 OPS) hit his seventh homer. LHP Jesus Gonzalez (4-4, 5.40) allowed seven runs in 3 1/3 innings in the start.

Note: The Padres’ rookie-ball affiliates in Arizona and the Dominican Summer League were off. The minor league schedule will resume after the MLB All-Star break.

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
