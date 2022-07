I have been living here in Ocala since 1980. Why are there no Publix or Winn-Dixie grocery stores in the southwest area of Ocala?. From Pine Avenue and State Road 40 all the way to Dunnellon on State Road 40, there has never been a shopping center in west Ocala. I have to go to Highway 27 in order to go to the nearest Publix or Winn-Dixie for food shopping, or to State Road 200 to Shady Road in the Grand Oaks shopping center. I live near the airport and there is so much land there with nothing on it.

OCALA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO