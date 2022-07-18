ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla to demo Steam integration next month

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago
(Image credit: Theo Wargo (Getty Images))

Elon Musk isn't just about messing around (opens in new tab) with Twitter. The eccentric billionaire's day job (well, one of them) is running the electric car and clean energy company Tesla, a trillion-dollar firm that Musk has a 17% stake in.

Tesla vehicles are high-end and expensive items, and come packed with gadgets and gizmos both trivial and non-trivial (you can make your car do a 'dance', for example). One of the features is the integration of certain videogames on the car's internal screens, which was shown off by an account dedicated to, well, showing off Teslas (opens in new tab). Musk was on it immediately, and unexpectedly revealed that the cars will soon boast Steam integration.

Tesla has a shareholders' meeting within this timeframe, so Musk is likely referring to showing off Steam integration there rather than an immediate roll-out. Up until now Tesla has been building out its own service, Tesla Arcade, which supports a limited selection of titles in its Model S and X cars. The specs are a little fuzzy but Tesla itself brags about "up to 10 teraflops of processing power" that's on a par with the "newest consoles," so presumably Elden Ring won't be a problem.

Well, if you've got $80,000 to spare anyway. Aside from planet-saving cars that will let your kids play Stardew Valley on the motorway, Musk remains in the headlines mainly for being sued by Twitter (opens in new tab), and his ongoing ambition to make a Mars landing with SpaceX. Oh, and really freaky robots (opens in new tab).

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

