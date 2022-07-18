ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Former Buchanan High standout Brock Jones picked in MLB draft. Here’s his potential payday

By Robert Kuwada
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lzhg3_0gjS0Bju00

Stanford and Buchanan High outfielder Brock Jones was selected in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft on Sunday, going to the Tampa Bay Rays with the 65th overall pick.

Jones hit .324 this season with 21 home runs and 57 RBI, leading the Cardinal to a Pac-12 Tournament title, through the NCAA regional and Super Regional and to the College World Series. He ranked second in the Pac-12 in home runs, runs scored (78) and slugging percentage (.664) and tied for second in triples (5).

The junior outfielder was selected a second-team All-American by D1Baseball and third-team by Baseball America and the American Baseball Coaches Association. He also won an ABCA Gold Glove winner.

The 65th pick in the draft has an assigned salary value of about $1.08 million.

At Buchanan Jones was a two-sport standout in football and baseball and started his career at Stanford playing both sports, choosing the Cardinal over Arizona, Arizona State, Miami, USC and Washington.

In football, he was the Bears’ most valuable player as a senior and third-team Cal-Hi Sports all-state. In baseball, he was a Perfect Game All-American.

Jones is the 11th player from Stanford selected in the first two rounds of the draft since 2011.

The Baltimore Orioles had the first pick in the draft and selected shortstop Jackson Holliday from Stillwater, Okla.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Sons of former MLB stars taken Nos. 1 and 2 in draft

There must be something in the genes. The 2022 MLB Draft began on Sunday, and the top two picks were a couple of familiar names. Jackson Holliday, the son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, went No. 1 overall to the Baltimore Orioles. The pick after that, Druw Jones, the son of Andruw Jones, went No. 2 overall to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stanford, CA
State
Washington State
Stanford, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Washington, CA
GQMagazine

The Last Licks of Pablo Sandoval, Baseball's Kung Fu Panda

The stadium is only half full as Pablo Sandoval steps up to the plate. The seats near the field at the Estadio de Béisbol Monclova, home to Sandoval’s Acereros de Monclova, have no shade cover, so they often stay empty until the sun sets. As the Acereros social media manager explains it: “Have you ever played Super Mario Bros.? Remember that level where the sun’s trying to kill you? It’s like that.”
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Mlb Draft#Baseball Player#College World Series#The Major League Baseball#Rbi#Pac 12 Tournament#Super Regional#All American#Usc#The Baltimore Orioles
247Sports

Daniel Susac Drafted 19th Overall by Oakland Athletics

Arizona Baseball catcher Daniel Susac has been selected by the Oakland Athletics with the 19th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. He is the 274th MLB Draft selection in program history and the 12th taken in the first round. Susac, a two-time unanimous...
TUCSON, AZ
Yardbarker

Red Sox select Oklahoma right-hander Jaret Godman with 19th-round pick in 2022 MLB Draft

With the 579th overall pick in the 2022 MLB first-year player draft, the Red Sox selected University of Oklahoma right-hander Jaret Godman. Godman, 22, is not regarded by Baseball America as one of the top pitching prospects in this year’s draft class. This past season for the Sooners, the Las Vegas native posted a 6.98 ERA and 1.91 WHIP to go along with 17 strikeouts to seven walks over 20 relief appearances spanning 19 1/3 innings of work.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Yardbarker

Cubs Select RHP Cade Horton with No. 7 Pick in 2022 MLB Draft

With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Chicago Cubs selected right-handed pitcher Cade Horton. A top quarterback prospect coming out of high school, Horton chose to stick with baseball after committing to Oklahoma University. After tearing his UCL and undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021, Horton returned to the mound in 2022 after being limited to strictly playing the field.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

St. Louis Cardinals Select UCLA Pitcher Max Rajcic in 6th Round of MLB Draft

The Bruins’ pitching factory has churned out another draft pick under coach John Savage. The St. Louis Cardinals have selected UCLA baseball sophomore pitcher Max Rajcic with the No. 187 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday afternoon. Rajcic was the first Bruin to be selected, although UCLA commits pitcher Ian Ritchie Jr., infielder Christopher Paciolla and outfielder Payton Brennan were selected before Rajcic came off the board.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
5K+
Followers
311
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy