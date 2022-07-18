Former Buchanan High standout Brock Jones picked in MLB draft. Here’s his potential payday

Stanford and Buchanan High outfielder Brock Jones was selected in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft on Sunday, going to the Tampa Bay Rays with the 65th overall pick.

Jones hit .324 this season with 21 home runs and 57 RBI, leading the Cardinal to a Pac-12 Tournament title, through the NCAA regional and Super Regional and to the College World Series. He ranked second in the Pac-12 in home runs, runs scored (78) and slugging percentage (.664) and tied for second in triples (5).

The junior outfielder was selected a second-team All-American by D1Baseball and third-team by Baseball America and the American Baseball Coaches Association. He also won an ABCA Gold Glove winner.

The 65th pick in the draft has an assigned salary value of about $1.08 million.

At Buchanan Jones was a two-sport standout in football and baseball and started his career at Stanford playing both sports, choosing the Cardinal over Arizona, Arizona State, Miami, USC and Washington.

In football, he was the Bears’ most valuable player as a senior and third-team Cal-Hi Sports all-state. In baseball, he was a Perfect Game All-American.

Jones is the 11th player from Stanford selected in the first two rounds of the draft since 2011.

The Baltimore Orioles had the first pick in the draft and selected shortstop Jackson Holliday from Stillwater, Okla.