PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drive around Philadelphia on any summer night and you’ll likely see illegal ATVs and dirt bikes cruising down the street. But it’s not just a problem in Philadelphia and now lawmakers in Pennsylvania have come up with a new way to crack down on dangerous driving. A new law is allowing police officers in Pennsylvania more power to crack down on people illegally driving ATVs and dirt bikes on public roads. Radnor police dash cam video from last year captured a group driving the wrong way down Lancaster Avenue and blowing a red light. Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk says it’s...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO