ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

NBA Summer League: Thunder Showcase Future Potential

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 2 days ago

The Oklahoma City wrapped up NBA Summer League on Sunday night, finishing 5-3 between two events. The team went 2-1 in Salt Lake City, followed by 3-2 in Las Vegas.

The roster looked different as the summer went on, but overall the future of the franchise is clearly in a good place. Between the Thunder's new rookies and the other young players on the roster, there's a ton of talent in the Oklahoma City system.

Let’s take a look back at Oklahoma City’s eight games this summer and how the team performed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tybwf_0gjS02sc00
Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

It was No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren's first time in a Thunder uniform, and he wasted no time making his impact.

On the first defensive possession of the Thunder’s first Summer League game against Utah, Holmgren recorded his first block. That was just the beginning. Not only did Holmgren take over the first quarter, but the Thunder also dominated. The 7-footer ended the game with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks.

The Thunder came out with a bang to start summer league, pulling off a blowout victory in their first contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3WT1_0gjS02sc00
Daniel Dunn / USA Today

Oklahoma City continued its hot start to the summer with a convincing 87-71 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in its second game. While it wasn’t the same offensive outpour, the Thunder still got the job done. OKC led by five points at halftime but pulled away after a big second half from Josh Giddey.

Giddey and Chet Holmgren were in on the action once again, each having solid stat lines. The quickly developing duo finished the game at a combined plus-42. Holmgren struggled with the physicality of Grizzles forward Kenny Lofton Jr., but still had a positive performance. Lofton led the Grizzlies with 19 points.

Giddey triple-doubled for the first time this summer, pouring in 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tY0Ks_0gjS02sc00
Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City fell short 80-79 at the buzzer to Philadelphia in the Salt Lake City finale as Tre Mann’s 3-pointer was just off. It was the Thunder’s first loss of the summer, leaving Utah with a 2-1 record.

The entire starting five recorded double digits for Oklahoma City, including Aleksej Pokusevski leading the way with 14 points. Josh Giddey dazzled once again with 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds. With this loss, Oklahoma City just missed the crown in Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xi5xr_0gjS02sc00
Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports

It was the first game for the team in Las Vegas, as the Thunder rookies were struggling to find their groove. However, Chet Holmgren finally found his way in the late third quarter and Jalen Williams came on strong in the fourth.

The game remained close throughout the second half until the Rockets hit the dagger to win 90-88 over OKC. Josh Giddey continued his impressive Summer League with a 14-point, eight assist and four rebound performance. Giddey has used the Summer League to showcase his passing ability and the ability to facilitate the offense.

With this loss, the Thunder started their Las Vegas campaign 0-1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oilpa_0gjS02sc00

The Thunder got back on track in their fifth game of the summer, with an exciting back-and-forth battle, notching an 84-81 win over the Orlando Magic. Chet Holmgren led the Thunder in multiple categories, pouring in 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Josh Giddey chipped in with 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Orlando was without three starters, including RJ Hampton and No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero. The Magic had opted to sit Banchero for the remainder of summer league to open up potential opportunities for other players on the team. It’s safe to say they liked what they saw from the Duke star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gCpyp_0gjS02sc00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City took on Sacramento in a matchup of top five picks in Chet Holmgren and Keegan Murray. While Murray had the better performance, the Thunder took home an 86-80 victory.

The Thunder had five players score in double figures, two of them off the bench. This was the Thunder’s first game without Josh Giddey, who sat out the remainder of the Las Vegas Summer League from this point on. The offense was sloppy at times without the point guard, but OKC was able to hang on late.

Tre Mann had an efficient performance, shooting 6-of-11 from the floor and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. The Florida product will have a huge role of the bench for Oklahoma City next season, and seeing his offensive game start to click should be a welcoming sign for Thunder fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QruXn_0gjS02sc00
Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports

The Thunder and Warriors capped off the round robin portion of this summer league in an unexpectedly disappointing matchup. Oklahoma City’s No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren was ruled out before the game, while Josh Giddey was ruled out the game prior. For Golden State, Moses Moody took a rest after dealing with minor injuries over the summer.

It was the Thunder that came out on top, notching a 90-80 win over Golden State. The Warriors started James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Oklahoma City’s team effort. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl looked like the best player on the floor Friday night, leading Oklahoma City with 15 points and 14 rebounds. The Thunder’s No. 12 pick Jalen Williams got the starting nod, contributing 10 points and six assists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9E67_0gjS02sc00
Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA Today

Both sides entered this summer finale with depleted rotations. With the Thunder resting 10 players, including all drafted rookies outside of Jaylin Williams, and the Pelicans missing Dyson Daniels and E.J. Liddell to injury – this contest helped showcase both teams’ back-end pieces.

Jaden Shackelford and Vit Krejci scored in double figures, adding 15 and 13 points respectively.

Jaylin Williams struggled from the floor, going a blank 0-of-5. However, the big man did rack up eight rebounds and eight assists in play.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Tyronn Lue On Michael Jordan's Mentality When He Was A 40-Year-Old With The Wizards: "He Wanted To Practice Every Day And Play 82 Games At 40 Years Old On One Leg.”

Michael Jordan is often revered for how good his prime was, in the 90s, Jordan was unstoppable for eight years, winning six championships and taking a break from basketball for the two years he didn't win it. MJ was a beast, and one of the things used to downplay his legacy is the fact he didn't perhaps enjoy the same longevity that LeBron James has managed.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Watch Wiseman's punishing dunk, block in flashy sequence

If you were wondering how James Wiseman is doing after recovering from a right knee injury, the Warriors' big man assured the world on Sunday that he’s doing just fine. Wiseman had an incredible sequence in the Warriors’ 87-77 loss to the Washington Wizards during their final summer league game in Las Vegas.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers unveil new uniforms to justifiably mixed reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers unveiled new uniforms and um, yeah…about them…. I’ll be the first one to admit that my opinions change. Those Cleveland Rock City Jersey from a couple of years ago were not my favorite thing ever, but they grew on me. I liked them in time. The 2021-2022 City Jersey’s? No thank you. So keep in mind that I may not like the current Cleveland Cavalier uniforms now, but my opinion can always change.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Florida State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
State
Utah State
247Sports

LOOK: UNC's Brady Manek Gets Custom Chain of His Likeness

Former North Carolina star Brady Manek is sporting some new hardware this offseason. This weekend, the fan-favorite UNC sharp shooter took to Instagram to show off a silver chain embedded with clear and blue diamonds that shape his face and trademarked long hair and beard. Manek revealed in his post...
NORMAN, OK
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 NBA Summer League: Standouts not on a main roster

The NBA Summer League is a crucial opportunity for teams to test out their youth ahead of the regular season, but sometimes new players emerge unexpectedly. As the 2022 Summer League has shown, there have been marquee performances from players who were not expected to steal the show. In particular,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Tre Mann
fadeawayworld.net

Deandre Ayton Sends A Message To Phoenix Suns Fans After Signing His $133 Million Max Extension: "I Grew Up Here, Got Drafted Here, Had My Son Here. We Have The Best Fans In The World."

The Deandre Ayton saga finally came to an end this past week after months of speculation. The Suns had failed to agree on an extension with the big man last year, and it was more of the same this time around, with the relationship also seemingly souring between the two parties over time.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Warriors#Deve
saturdaytradition.com

4-star hooper Devin Royal includes 4 B1G programs in top 9

The No. 2 hooper from the state of Ohio in the Class of 2023 has whittled his list to 9. Devin Royal, a 4-star small forward from Pickerington, Ohio, has a high chance of ending up at a B1G program, including his home state school Ohio State alongside Michigan State, Penn State and Michigan.
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC Sports

Winners and losers from 2022 NBA Summer League

The 2022 NBA Summer League has come and gone after an exciting 10 days of action in Las Vegas. Though the headlines were dominated by some of the top picks in this year’s draft, countless players were looking to turn heads going into the upcoming regular season. So, which...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Hoops Rumors

Celtics' $17M traded player exception to expire if not used Monday

The Celtics‘ $17M+ traded player exception from last summer’s Evan Fournier sign-and-trade will expire if it’s not used on Monday, as our tracker shows. A trade exception allows a team to acquire a player — or multiple players — without sending out anyone for salary-matching purposes. Using their Fournier TPE, the Celtics could acquire any player earning up to $17,242,857 in 2022-23.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Dejounte Murray Takes A Huge Shot At The San Antonio Spurs And Gregg Popovich After A Spurs Fan Trolled Him: "The Way That System Set Up You Gone Be Losing For The Next 15 Years!!"

Dejounte Murray's trade to the Atlanta Hawks has been one of the biggest and most surprising moves of the offseason. Coming off a campaign where he was named an all-star after averaging 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, and a league-leading 2 steals per game, many from the outside viewed him as the cornerstone piece for the Spurs, but it was not meant to be.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
273
Followers
1K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy