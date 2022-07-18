NBA Summer League: Thunder Showcase Future Potential

The Oklahoma City wrapped up NBA Summer League on Sunday night, finishing 5-3 between two events. The team went 2-1 in Salt Lake City, followed by 3-2 in Las Vegas.

The roster looked different as the summer went on, but overall the future of the franchise is clearly in a good place. Between the Thunder's new rookies and the other young players on the roster, there's a ton of talent in the Oklahoma City system.

Let’s take a look back at Oklahoma City’s eight games this summer and how the team performed.

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

It was No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren's first time in a Thunder uniform, and he wasted no time making his impact.

On the first defensive possession of the Thunder’s first Summer League game against Utah, Holmgren recorded his first block. That was just the beginning. Not only did Holmgren take over the first quarter, but the Thunder also dominated. The 7-footer ended the game with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks.

The Thunder came out with a bang to start summer league, pulling off a blowout victory in their first contest.

Daniel Dunn / USA Today

Oklahoma City continued its hot start to the summer with a convincing 87-71 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in its second game. While it wasn’t the same offensive outpour, the Thunder still got the job done. OKC led by five points at halftime but pulled away after a big second half from Josh Giddey.

Giddey and Chet Holmgren were in on the action once again, each having solid stat lines. The quickly developing duo finished the game at a combined plus-42. Holmgren struggled with the physicality of Grizzles forward Kenny Lofton Jr., but still had a positive performance. Lofton led the Grizzlies with 19 points.

Giddey triple-doubled for the first time this summer, pouring in 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City fell short 80-79 at the buzzer to Philadelphia in the Salt Lake City finale as Tre Mann’s 3-pointer was just off. It was the Thunder’s first loss of the summer, leaving Utah with a 2-1 record.

The entire starting five recorded double digits for Oklahoma City, including Aleksej Pokusevski leading the way with 14 points. Josh Giddey dazzled once again with 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds. With this loss, Oklahoma City just missed the crown in Utah.

Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports

It was the first game for the team in Las Vegas, as the Thunder rookies were struggling to find their groove. However, Chet Holmgren finally found his way in the late third quarter and Jalen Williams came on strong in the fourth.

The game remained close throughout the second half until the Rockets hit the dagger to win 90-88 over OKC. Josh Giddey continued his impressive Summer League with a 14-point, eight assist and four rebound performance. Giddey has used the Summer League to showcase his passing ability and the ability to facilitate the offense.

With this loss, the Thunder started their Las Vegas campaign 0-1.

The Thunder got back on track in their fifth game of the summer, with an exciting back-and-forth battle, notching an 84-81 win over the Orlando Magic. Chet Holmgren led the Thunder in multiple categories, pouring in 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Josh Giddey chipped in with 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Orlando was without three starters, including RJ Hampton and No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero. The Magic had opted to sit Banchero for the remainder of summer league to open up potential opportunities for other players on the team. It’s safe to say they liked what they saw from the Duke star.

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City took on Sacramento in a matchup of top five picks in Chet Holmgren and Keegan Murray. While Murray had the better performance, the Thunder took home an 86-80 victory.

The Thunder had five players score in double figures, two of them off the bench. This was the Thunder’s first game without Josh Giddey, who sat out the remainder of the Las Vegas Summer League from this point on. The offense was sloppy at times without the point guard, but OKC was able to hang on late.

Tre Mann had an efficient performance, shooting 6-of-11 from the floor and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. The Florida product will have a huge role of the bench for Oklahoma City next season, and seeing his offensive game start to click should be a welcoming sign for Thunder fans.

Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports

The Thunder and Warriors capped off the round robin portion of this summer league in an unexpectedly disappointing matchup. Oklahoma City’s No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren was ruled out before the game, while Josh Giddey was ruled out the game prior. For Golden State, Moses Moody took a rest after dealing with minor injuries over the summer.

It was the Thunder that came out on top, notching a 90-80 win over Golden State. The Warriors started James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Oklahoma City’s team effort. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl looked like the best player on the floor Friday night, leading Oklahoma City with 15 points and 14 rebounds. The Thunder’s No. 12 pick Jalen Williams got the starting nod, contributing 10 points and six assists.

Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA Today

Both sides entered this summer finale with depleted rotations. With the Thunder resting 10 players, including all drafted rookies outside of Jaylin Williams, and the Pelicans missing Dyson Daniels and E.J. Liddell to injury – this contest helped showcase both teams’ back-end pieces.

Jaden Shackelford and Vit Krejci scored in double figures, adding 15 and 13 points respectively.

Jaylin Williams struggled from the floor, going a blank 0-of-5. However, the big man did rack up eight rebounds and eight assists in play.

