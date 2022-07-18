Billy Crystal's 'Mr. Saturday Night' to close on Sept. 4

July 18 (UPI) -- Billy Crystal's Broadway musical, Mr. Saturday Night, is set to close on Sept. 4.

Co-starring Randy Graff, David Paymer, Shoshana Bean and Chasten Harmon, the show opened in April and will have played 28 previews and 116 performances when it ends its run.

"Bringing Mr. Saturday Night to the Broadway stage and experiencing the laughter and tears this show generates has truly been one of the high points of my career," Crystal said in a statement Sunday.

"It has been a joyous experience to make my musical comedy debut at the age of 74, and I thank everyone involved: my co-writers Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel; director John Rando; our composer and lyricist, Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green, and our music director David O; my vocal coach David Stroud; our choreographer Ellenore Scott; Scott Pask and our entire design team; our musicians and crew; the best producing partner you could ask for, Jimmy Nederlander; and the fantastic cast, each of whom I have great affection for and who made me so proud to act with every show."

Crystal played the character Buddy Young Jr., a comedian and former TV star trying to recapture his former glory and make amends with the family he alienated over the years.

Crystal also played the role in a 1992 film version he directed.

Next up for Crystal will be the AppleTV+ series, Before, a collaboration with writer Eric Roth and filmmaker Barry Levinson.