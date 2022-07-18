ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scattered Strong Storms Could Bring Gusty Winds, Heavy Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes

By Joe Lombardi
 2 days ago

Separate storm chances could bring gusty winds, heavy downpours, and isolated tornadoes to the region on Monday, July 18.

The first round of storms is moving through from west to east during the morning commute, according to the National Weather Service.

After it pushes through, there will be a break from the precipitation before another round of storms arrives in the afternoon on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the low 80s. (See the first image above.)

The window for storm activity will last through the evening and into the early overnight hours leading into Tuesday morning, July 19. Some areas in the region could see flooding.

Dramatically warmer air will move in on Tuesday, which will be sunny and warm with a high temperature around 90.

Look for more of the same on Wednesday, July 20, with plenty of sunshine and a high in the low 90s.

That will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system on Thursday afternoon, July 21. (See the second image above.)

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

