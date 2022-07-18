Post 290 returns after break, readies for playoffs

Buy Now The Cambridge-Isanti legion baseball team begins playoff action this week. Michael Pappas

The postseason looms for the Cambridge-Isanti American Legion baseball team.

Returning from a 12-day Fourth of July layoff, Post 290 headed back to the diamond, finishing the Legion regular season this week.

Cambridge-Isanti ended the regular season with a trip to Zimmerman on Tuesday, July 12 before returning home two days later to host Mora. Both contests are doubleheaders.

Following the four games versus the Thunder and Mustangs, Post 290 learns its postseason fate this weekend as it begins the Sub-State playoffs.