ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MN

Post 290 returns after break, readies for playoffs

By Michael Pappas
County News Review
County News Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCWr3_0gjRzsBc00
Buy Now The Cambridge-Isanti legion baseball team begins playoff action this week. Michael Pappas

The postseason looms for the Cambridge-Isanti American Legion baseball team.

Returning from a 12-day Fourth of July layoff, Post 290 headed back to the diamond, finishing the Legion regular season this week.

Cambridge-Isanti ended the regular season with a trip to Zimmerman on Tuesday, July 12 before returning home two days later to host Mora. Both contests are doubleheaders.

Following the four games versus the Thunder and Mustangs, Post 290 learns its postseason fate this weekend as it begins the Sub-State playoffs.

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

3M Open: 6 Things you need to know before heading to Blaine

MINNEAPOLIS - TPC Twin Cities in Blaine becomes the center of the golf world this week as the PGA Tour makes its annual stop in Minnesota for the 3M Open. It’s the fourth-annual tournament as part of a seven-year deal between TPC Twin Cities and the PGA Tour. Here are five things you need to know before you head to Blaine for what tournament officials are calling the "golf event of the summer in Minnesota."
BLAINE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Have You Walked Over This Bridge In Minnesota?

Before you page down to learn more about this bridge, try some navigation. Here are the GPS coordinates:. This single-span barrel arch bridge is located in the heart of Minneapolis where the locals and many tourists gather year-round. It was built in 1905 and is listed on the National Register....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mora, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Cambridge, MN
Sports
City
Cambridge, MN
WJON

Former 400 Club Reopening Under New Management

ROCKVILLE -- An iconic supper club near Rockville that has been closed for a few years is reopening under new management. The former 400 Club on Pleasant Lake is reopening as Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill. Owner and General Manager Marlene Mattei says they are in the process of renovating...
ROCKVILLE, MN
101.3 KDWB

This Is Minnesota’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

River rescue in central Minnesota ends with an arrest

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in the river tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety.
SARTELL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoff#American Legion Baseball#Post 290
KARE 11

Help thirsty trees during this heat wave

MINNEAPOLIS — Homeowners across the Twin Cities metro and Minnesota are watching their lawns and wringing their hands as a relatively dry summer and short-term heat wave turn their carefully coiffed lawns from deep green to toasty brown. Well, there's another living thing that is increasingly thirsty and needs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 bodies found inside Burnsville home

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Two people were found dead inside a Burnsville home Tuesday.Police say the bodies were discovered inside a residence in the area of Parkview Lane and County Road 11.Check back for more details in this developing story.
BURNSVILLE, MN
ccxmedia.org

It’s Time for Sweet Corn in Brooklyn Park

Sweet corn grown in Brooklyn Park went up for sale on Monday at the Fresh Pickins farm stand on 109th Avenue North. The prices have increased slightly to offset the increased cost of fertilizer, fuel and labor. “It’s been a challenge, but we are here and we have an excellent...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

What's causing the steep gas price drop in certain Minnesota towns?

HASTINGS, Minn. -- Gas prices are thankfully falling. The average price per gallon in Minnesota is about $4.50. But some parts of the state are already well under $4.What's causing the steep price drop in certain towns? Good Question. Jeff Wagner tries to figure out what's fueling this mystery.From M&H gas station in Hastings, to the Holiday station across the street, the good vibes are flowing just as fast as the fuel.On the top ten list of cheapest gas prices in Minnesota, six locations are in or near Hastings -- at a range of $3.68 to $3.88 a gallon. That's...
HASTINGS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s Only Natural Pool is One Hour from St. Cloud

There is no better place to be in the summer than Minnesota. There's so much to see and do, and luckily in Central Minnesota, we are a short drive from it all. And now is prime time for crossing those must-dos off your summer bucket list. The only 'natural swimming...
Sasquatch 107.7

Deadly Motorcycle Crash Near Faribault (Update)

Update 7-20-22 12:54 p.m. The State Patrol crash report identified the motorcyclist as 47-year-old William Barfknecht. The report indicates he was not wearing a helmet and it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in causing the crash. Previous version: Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man is the victim...
FARIBAULT, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Gideon Pond Elementary School hires new principal

A former assistant principal at Central High School in St. Paul has been hired as the new principal for Gideon Pond Elementary in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District, the district announced. Salma Hussein has worked as a social worker in the Minneapolis School District and is a 2021 Bush Fellowship recipient. She...
SAVAGE, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota native makes history in Blue Angels fighter squadron

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Move over, Tom Cruise: The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels have added a slate of new pilots to their 2023 air show season. While the branch says hundreds of women have served alongside the Blue Angels over the last 55 years, Lieutenant Amanda Lee will take the reigns as the group's first female F/A-18E/F Super Hornet demonstration pilot.
PENSACOLA, FL
swnewsmedia.com

St. Paul woman injured in eight-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Jordan

A 30-year-old St. Paul woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 169 in Jordan on Saturday, July 16, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Anna Biedenbender was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, the state patrol said. She was in serious condition Monday, July 18, a spokesperson at the medical center said.
JORDAN, MN
County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
178
Followers
218
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy