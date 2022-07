Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot and eloped over the weekend in a Vegas wedding that took us all by surprise. Their three-month-long engagement had us all wondering if it was really going to happen as they were also engaged back in 2002 before it was called off. Jenny finally revealed the complete look via her glam team stylist, Rob Zangardi, and hairstylist Chris Appleton. J Lo also shared details of her intimate wedding day via her On The J Lo newsletter, including exclusive photos of her bridal looks. With her ceremony dress, Bennifer kept with the tradition of wearing “something old” Re-wearing a white gown that she’d kept from an “old movie” for her Las Vegas nuptials a floral jacquard design by Alexander McQueen. “I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” Lopez revealed as she showed off the timeless design in an emotional clip shared Sunday. Completing the look with her signature bouncy waves and a smoky make-up look.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO