ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

How often should I take my dog to the vet? And how to know if your pet needs a checkup

By Olivia Munson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAjLJ_0gjRzcJE00

As a pet owner, you always want to make sure your furry best friend is healthy. A trip to the veterinarian is often the go-to for when your dog is feeling sick.

Before you know it, it is time to schedule the next checkup. But how often should you take your dog to the vet?

A major part of being a pet owner is making sure they are in the best health they can be. Just like humans, dogs should be making trips to the vet on more occasions than when they are ill.

Just curious?: We're here to help with life's everyday questions

What colors can dogs see? Explaining your pet's worldview.

How often should I take my dog to the vet?

Much like other aspects of pet care, how often you should bring your dog to the veterinarian depends on age and breed.

Puppies should be brought in for vaccines every three to four weeks until they are 16 weeks old, according to PetMD. During these visits, your pup will get vaccinated for diseases, such as rabies and kennel cough.

Once your dog reaches six months, it will be time to start thinking about spaying or neutering, says the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

As your dog gets older, veterinarian visits will become a yearly occurrence. At these visits, your pet will get a general physical and have blood work done. They will also receive boosters and other vaccines, according to PetMD.

Veterinarians recommend bringing your dog in twice a year after they turn seven to 10 years old, says PetMD. Along with vaccinations and physical exams, veterinarians will also give blood and urine tests to check on your pet's kidney and liver health, thyroid hormone levels, among others, according to PetMD.

Why do dogs lick you? Explaining why your pet does it and when it might be too much.

How to trim your cat’s nails for the best results, according to a vet tech

What does the vet check during a physical examinat?

During a physical examination, the vet will check various aspects of your dogs health, such as how much they weigh, how they stand and walk, the condition of their coat, skin and eyes, among other things, says VCA Animal Hospitals.

The veterinarian also will look at your dog's teeth and mouth for tartar buildup, as well as checking the heart, lungs and lymph nodes for any irregularities, according to VCA Animal Hospitals.

Vets may also ask for feces samples from your dog to check for intestinal parasites or eggs.

Your dog's checkup is not too different than yours. The vet will ensure all areas of your pet's health are in good shape.

Which vaccines do dogs need every year?

Regular vaccines can protect your dog from getting serious diseases, some of which can be deadly.

For adult dogs, the following vaccines are seen as "core" for most dogs, according to Essentials PetCare, and some may not necessarily be given every year. Other shots might be required if you board your dog or take it to doggy daycare.

  • Rabies
  • Distemper
  • Canine hepatitis
  • Canine parvovirus

Can dogs eat grapes?:The dangers of the small fruit explained.

Can dogs eat blueberries?:The tiny fruit can make a healthy treat for your dog.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Dog behavior: Why your dog is eating grass and what to do about it

Understanding our pets’ behavior can be a little difficult, from licking their paws to their adorable “puppy dog eyes” or acting strange after grooming, our furry friends are sometimes doing things we can’t explain, including eating grass. And if you ever wondered the reason behind this behavior, we...
PETS
petpress.net

Did My Dog Know He Was Being Put To Sleep?

Sleeping your dog is a really difficult choice, and we’re frequently left wondering what dogs experience in those last seconds. Unfortunately, we cannot ask our dogs what they were thinking during this process. However, research suggests that dogs are likely to experience something similar to human patients who have...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Health#Vets#Checkup#Intestinal Parasites#Pet Owner
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Vaccines
ohmymag.co.uk

This puppy wore a tuxedo for his adopters but they never showed up

Dogs are rightfully a man’s best friend. For a person, a dog might just be a pet animal, but for the dog, their owners are their whole world. This puppy was in the hopes of finding a ‘furever’ home, but the fates were not in his favour... at least not on his first adoption day.
PETS
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
Upworthy

Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup

Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
ANIMALS
Dianna Carney

Lost Dog "Would Have Died" After Somebody Put Him In "Some Random Car" That Reached 140º F

Local animal control officer "Eddy" made a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17th asking the resident of Duxbury to not put stray or lost dogs in "some random car on the street that you found the dog". This plea to the public comes after he was called to save a dog who had been left in an unattended car. Temperatures inside the vehicle reportedly reached 140 degrees at the time of the rescue.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

539K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy