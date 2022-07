JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors along Pearce Street on Jacksonville's Northside reminisce of its glory days, but in the center of this once vibrant neighborhood is a boarded up elementary school. People who attended McLeod Bethune Elementary School are currently adults. One neighbor, who goes by Ms. Blue, used to be a student. The vacant school is across the street from her home. To Blue, the school has turned into a blight and would rather see it torn down.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO