Lil Uzi Vert Returns to SoundCloud to Release “Space Cadet”

Lil Uzi Vert changed their pronouns to they/them on Instagram on Sunday (17 July). The “XO Tour Llif3” rapper – real name Symere Bysil Woods – has been a long-time supporter of the LBGT+ community and has often worn gender-fluid clothing as well as rainbow-coloured outfits during Pride month. “They/Them” is typically used by those who identify as non-binary. Uzi Vert’s adjustment comes a little over a month after International Non-Binary Day on 14 June.Uzi Vert has yet to make a public announcement regarding the change, however, they did respond with, “Yo yeat” to a recent tweet directed at them,...
