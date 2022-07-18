Lil Uzi Vert Returns to SoundCloud to Release “Space Cadet”

There aren't many artists who can go from gangster rapper to movie star, but Ice Cube has carved out quite the career for himself. Cube earned his stripes by becoming an N.W.A. standout in the late 1980s into the '90s, but his career took a meteoric climb as a solo artist. Once he dipped his toes into the acting and directing game his visibility would only increase, making his reach go farther in the mainstream direction. Now, he's known for spitting hard rhymes and making family-friendly or action-packed films.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO