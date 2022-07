My Dress-Up Darling just might be getting ready for a second season as it has announced a special new anime event for the franchise coming this Fall! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga franchise made its anime debut as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule and quickly became the most talked about new series of the season. It wrapped up its run without any word about a potential second season continuation, but there's a very good chance that we might get some news on a second season too as the series is preparing a special new event to celebrate the anime's success with fans.

