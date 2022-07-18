ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck wearing 'an old movie' dress before changing into bridal couture during her Las Vegas wedding

By Maria Noyen, Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BvWuT_0gjRx6Pl00
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married on Saturday in Las Vegas. Rich Fury/WireImage
  • Jennifer Lopez wore two dresses the day of her Las Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck.
  • The first gown was recycled from one of her old movies, which Lopez had saved for years.
  • After exchanging vows, she reportedly changed into a couture Zuhair Murad wedding dress.

Jennifer Lopez wore two dresses for her and Ben Affleck's Las Vegas wedding on Saturday.

In the "On The JLo" newsletter, Lopez confirmed that she and Affleck tied the knot at Las Vegas' Little White Wedding chapel just before midnight. She also shared details about the something old, something new wedding traditions the couple, who reunited in 2021 after a 17-year split, incorporated into the big day.

"With the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez, 52, wrote.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton shared a video of the pop star wearing her first recycled wedding dress on Instagram. The sleeveless lace gown features a high-designed A-line neckline with a simple bodice.

In the clip, Appleton asks the bride-to-be how she is feeling, to which she says: "I feel amazing."

"I've had this dress for so many years and I've just been saving it," she added. "And now I'm wearing it on my wedding day."

In terms of beauty, Appleton styled her hair in a half-up, half-down look with a simple smoky eye and silver earrings.

Lopez said she changed into the wedding dress in the break room of the chapel while Affleck changed in the men's toilet room. Pictures shared of the celebrations in the newsletter show her also wearing a low-cut off-the-shoulder gown with sleeves, along with a delicate white veil.

The more modern wedding look was the work of bridal-couture designer Zuhair Murad and featured a long fishtail train, Harper's Bazaar reported.

It wouldn't be the first time that Lopez has worn a Zuhair Murad design. In January, Murad shared still images of Lopez in the film "Marry Me" wearing one of his designs, an off-white gown with intricate silver-and-pink detailing throughout.

Chris Appleton, Zuhair Murad, and representatives for Jennifer Lopez did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Lopez and Affleck began dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of the 2001 film "Gigli." They eventually got engaged in 2002 but the couple postponed their engagement and later broke up in January 2004.

The pair both moved on and found other partners, however, they rekindled their romance last year and announced their second engagement in April 2022.

Lopez said in her newsletter that all of their children — Affleck's three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and Lopez's two kids with her ex-husband Marc Anthony — were witnesses to the wedding.

In addition, she said the chapel had to stay open for the couple because of how late they arrived.

"But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last," Lopez wrote.

