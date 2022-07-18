ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Hertz customers sue rental giant after being swarmed by cops for ‘stealing’ cars they claim were lawfully leased

By Chloe Taylor
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vxiuT_0gjRwrqA00
47 people have filed a lawsuit in which they claim they were falsely arrested for driving stolen vehicles they leased from Hertz. Cindy Ord—Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Car rental giant Hertz is facing a lawsuit in which dozens of people allege they were arrested for driving stolen vehicles when they leased cars from the company.

CNN reported on Friday that 47 Hertz customers had filed a lawsuit in which they said they had been caught completely off guard by the arrests—some of which had happened at gunpoint or resulted in them being jailed.

Some of the claimants reportedly said they had lost their jobs in the aftermath of being arrested.

The lawsuit, filed in Delaware Superior Court, accused Hertz of deep-rooted errors in the way it reports vehicle thefts, according to CNN.

These alleged failures included not recording extensions of car rentals, making false accusations about customers not paying, failing to keep track of its own vehicle inventory and not correcting false reports that had been filed to the police.

False imprisonment

Claimants made multiple allegations of traumatic experiences in the legal action filed against Hertz late last week.

One woman named in the lawsuit described being swarmed by police with guns drawn, according to CNN, while her children watched. She is reported to have been imprisoned for nine nights after being arrested for vehicle theft in March 2021, despite paying for her rental car.

Another woman alleged she spent 14 nights days in jail, leaving her daughter alone as her father was deployed overseas. During her time in jail, she said she had three panic attacks, was physically attacked by other inmates and was bitten by bedbugs.

Several other complainants described how being accused of driving stolen vehicles led to them being held at gunpoint by police, losing their jobs and waiting months or years to have criminal cases against them dropped.

Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr told CNBC in April that several hundred people had been impacted by false arrests after driving cars erroneously reported stolen by the company.

“We have changed our policies to avoid the possibility of this happening [again],” he said.

However, the claims being brought against Hertz in Delaware are not new, the company told Fortune on Monday.

In June, a judge ruled that almost 100 people who had accused the company of being responsible for their wrongful arrests could file lawsuits in state courts across the United States.

Prior to that ruling, those claimants had only been able to file their cases in bankruptcy courts after Hertz filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

The claims filed recently in Delaware had previously been brought to the bankruptcy court, and were simply being moved to a state court by the claimants, Hertz’s spokesperson emphasized.

Hertz emerged from bankruptcy last summer before relisting its shares on the Nasdaq in November.

Hertz’s spokesperson told Fortune on Monday that the company disagreed with the decision to let claimants pursue certain cases outside of bankruptcy courts, and that Hertz had appealed the ruling allowing this to happen.

Its opposition was to allowing claims from before its emergence from bankruptcy to be heard outside of bankruptcy courts, the spokesperson explained.

It can be tough for claimants to win big payouts from corporations in bankruptcy courts.

“In the last two years in bankruptcy, our hands were tied behind our back and our foot was stapled to the floor,” Francis Alexander Malofiy, the Philadelphia-area lawyer representing arrested customers against Hertz (and who, in 2014, sued Led Zeppelin over the authorship of “Stairway to Heaven”), told Bloomberg last week. “Now the gloves come off.”

Earlier this year, NPR reported that more and more large companies were “turning to bankruptcy courts to block lawsuits.”

Hertz has already begun sending settlement letters to dozens of claimants in the false imprisonment scandal, its spokesperson said Monday, adding that the company would continue to do so "on a case-by-case basis."

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include Hertz’s response to the lawsuit.

Comments / 48

K.Smith
2d ago

Hertz delayed so many cases now they must pay for their errors and mistakes, I hope these people get awarded handsomely for the trouble and money loss due to the false allegations. I hope it puts this company where it belongs …. Out of business….

Reply
22
Bucky the pit bull
2d ago

I had to get an extra day for a rental, my car wasn’t finished at the body shop, hertz calls me and tells me that my rental would be reported stolen if I didn’t bring car in.

Reply(11)
15
1uniquemonique
1d ago

This is nothing new. These arrests have been going on for years and there are many class action lawsuits against Hertz. It’s not just happening in America. I’ve read about cases in Europe and Canada.

Reply
13
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware State
Delaware Cars
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
One Green Planet

Man Sentenced After Selling Thousands of Devices That Allow Trucks to Bypass Emission Controls

A truck mechanic from North Carolina was sentenced for selling thousands of devices that allow truck owners to bypass emission controls. Matthew Sidney Geouge pled guilty last year to violating the Clean Air Act and tax evasion. The 35-year-old has been sentenced to a year in prison for selling the devices that bypass emission control systems and produce hundreds of times more pollution than standard regulations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Entrepreneur

Uber Will Pay Over $2 Million to Disabled Riders After Charging Them With Waiting Fees, and It Might Have to Pay Millions More

Uber has reached a settlement with the Department of Justice meaning it will pay over $2 million to disabled riders after it charged them with waiting fees. Uber's waiting time fee policy means if you take longer than two minutes to begin your journey after your car arrives, the company charges you per minute the driver has to wait. The rate varies based on location, according to Uber's help page on the policy.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hertz#Vehicles#Rental Cars#Lawsuits#Car Rentals#Fortune Features#Cnn#Delaware Superior Court
Motorious

Florida Commissioner Caught Speeding In Ferrari 458 Spider

Getting pulled over by the police is usually a nerve-wracking experience as you wonder what exactly will be the consequences of your actions on the road. While most people just take their punishment with little to no complaining, others seem to believe the officer of the law issuing a citation deserves to be verbally dressed down. Then there’s Flagler County commissioner chairman Joseph Mullins who was so irate he told a Florida Highway Patrol trooper “I run the county” after being pulled over for speeding in his Ferrari 459 Spider.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Fortune

Tesla’s potentially ugly Q2 earnings holds promise of light at the end of the tunnel—but investors will still have one question top of mind

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Shareholders in Tesla bracing for a potentially ugly earnings report are hoping for a robust full-year outlook when the carmaker publishes second-quarter results after the close of markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

GM Does Something That Tesla and Ford Haven't Tried Yet

Competition in the electric-vehicle market is intensifying and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, like other automakers, knows it well. The Detroit giant is convinced that the big winners will be those who not only offer a full portfolio of vehicles but who cater to all consumers, anticipate their tastes and above all offer them unique experiences.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

167K+
Followers
7K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy