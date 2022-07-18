ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For kids, taking a 'Mental Health Day' makes a difference. Here's why.

By Heather Loeb
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 2 days ago
I was on the phone with my dad (who’s in his mid-70s), telling him that my daughter was upset because two of her friends tested positive for COVID-19 (months ago). She panicked, thinking she had it, too, and could pass it on to her grandmother (who’s immunocompromised). Isla sobbed, curling into my lap like a baby.

My husband and I consoled her until she calmed down. She then asked if she could stay home from school the following day. I said of course.

“She’s taking a mental health day,” I later told my father, who replied, “I’ve never heard of such a thing.”

That’s the problem. Well, one of the many problems we as a society have. Our kids are under an enormous amount of pressure, and it doesn’t help if we pretend this pandemic is normal. We must acknowledge how hard it is, for everyone, especially our children. They’re more fragile than they let on.

My daughter attends Windsor Park, a gifted and talented school. She had homework every night, big projects, and presentations, and she had to (got to) read at least 40-50 minutes a night. She also has karate twice a week. That was just first grade. Her plate is full without the added worry of her and her friends getting sick. I imagine second grade will be just as tough.

As parents we need to help them navigate these uncertain times. We must look for warning signs of anxiety and depression but also give them space to feel what they feel. They’re feelings are valid, just as ours are.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), common behavior changes include:

  • Excessive crying in younger children.
  • Returning to behaviors they have outgrown (bedwetting, accidents, etc).
  • Excessive worry or sadness.
  • Unhealthy eating and sleeping habits.
  • Irritability and “acting out” behaviors in teens.
  • Poor school performance or avoiding school.
  • Avoidance of activities enjoyed in the past.
  • Unexplained headaches or body pain.
  • Use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs.

Note that all kids are different, and anxiety or depression can manifest in other ways.

The CDC encourages supporting your children by talking about the virus, answering questions honestly and sharing facts about COVID-19 in a way they can understand. Reassure children that they are safe and that it’s okay to feel upset. Share with them ways you deal with stress, and brainstorm ideas on what can help them.

People may roll their eyes about letting kids take a mental health day, but a 2020 report from the CDC found that the proportion of mental health-related ER visits for children 5-11 and 12-17 increased by 24 percent and 31 percent, compared to 2019. The CDC reports that a year of pandemic restrictions, virtual schooling, limited socialization with peers and more time online has brewed the perfect storm for the mental health of children and teenagers.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), one in six children ages 6–17 experience a mental health disorder each year. And 50 percent of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14.

This is serious. But it warms my heart that Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Nevada, Oregon, and Virginia have all passed bills allowing students to miss school for mental health reasons. Progress!

I hope Texas is next.

When I was young and experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety, little help was available. The adults in my life didn’t know to look for red flags because it wasn’t talked about when they were growing up. It’s not their fault; that’s just how they were raised and what was accepted. But I feel the trajectory of my life would be different had I had early intervention.

Now is the time to take mental health seriously and be an advocate for our children. They deserve to be heard and seen during these dark days.

That day my daughter stayed home, she slept in. We cuddled. We talked about COVID-19 and what we can do to be safe. We worked on a school project. We ate snacks and stayed in our pajamas. I could see the tension lift from her shoulders, and she smiled more than I’d seen in a while.

It was a good day, exactly what she needed. And what I needed, too.

For more than 20 years, Heather Loeb has experienced major depression, anxiety and a personality disorder, while also battling the stigma of mental health. She is the creator of Unruly Neurons (www.unrulyneurons.com), a blog dedicated to normalizing depression and a member of State Rep. Todd Hunter’s Suicide Prevention Taskforce.

MIND MATTERS

Now more than ever we need to take care of our mental health. Guest columnist Heather Loeb discusses why and explores other important mental health topics in this special series.

