It can justifiably be stated that the Dallas Cowboys are in a worse position, roster-wise, than they were when they opened up training camp in Oxnard, California last July. They've moved on from Amari Cooper and La'el Collins and lost defensive end Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos in free agency -- three starters now deleted from their 2022 equation. The release of tight end Blake Jarwin makes Dalton Schultz the definitive TE1 in Dallas, but that may or may not be for long, considering they wouldn't acquiesce to his contractual demands and instead prefer to see him play under a franchise tag.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO