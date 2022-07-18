ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon County, ID

Rice appointed as director of HR for Canyon County

By IBR Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canyon County Board of Commissioners has announced the appointment of Kate Rice...

Idaho's Newschannel 7

West Ada School District approves pay increase for staff

BOISE, Idaho — The West Ada School District has approved a pay and compensation increase for staff. Earlier this summer, a committee met to review compensation for district employees, with the goal of increasing pay for all West Ada employees to at least $15 an hour. The newly approved changes include a base pay rate of $15 per hour for all current, full-time classified employees.
ADA COUNTY, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

City of Boise passes resolution to minimize the impact of Idaho abortion ban

The Boise City Council adopted a resolution on Tuesday saying the city will not ask law enforcement to direct resources towards investigating abortion providers when a state trigger law goes into effect. Mayor Lauren McLean spoke before the vote saying Boise has higher priorities when it comes to public safety.
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Boise’s LEAP Housing offers new model for affordable housing

For years, Pastor Joseph Bankard from the Collister United Methodist Church hoped to put the extra land on his church’s property to good use. He and his colleagues had talked about turning the outgrown plot of land into a garden, parking spaces and possibly a picnic area. His goal was to create a space to support the needs of the Boise community.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Illegal lease agreements found in Boise

With the explosive growth in the Treasure Valley and the rising cost of rent, it can be incredibly tough to find a place to live. As rents shoot up more and more people are financially forced to move, which means more people are signing new lease agreements. The nonprofit Jesse...
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Bargen joins ISU health services division

After an extensive national search, the Kasiska Division of Health Sciences at Idaho State University (ISU) is welcoming Gabriel Anne (Gabe) Bargen as the executive director of the Meridian Health Sciences Center. Bargen has worked at ISU for 12 years as an associate professor in audiology and as the director for the Rehabilitation & Communication ...
KIVI-TV

Construction on State Highway 16 expansion to start this week

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department is starting the next phase of construction on the State highway 16 corridor through the Treasure Valley. The extension will run between U.S. highway 20/26 and Interstate 84, along the border of Ada and Canyon counties. It will tie into the existing SH-16 route, which continues north to Emmett.
ADA COUNTY, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Illegal Idaho rental agreement clauses on the rise, nonprofit says

A Boise nonprofit organization is finding an uptick in unethical - and sometimes illegal - clauses in rental agreements. Some of these clauses, identified by the rental assistance nonprofit Jesse Tree, said property owners could enter a renter’s property without notice. That’s illegal in Idaho. Other clauses did...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho GOP adopts 13 of the 31 proposed resolutions

BOISE, Idaho — Every two years, the Idaho GOP party gathers together to evaluate the party's platform and adjust it through proposed resolutions. This year the convention was held in Twin Falls over three days, from July 14-16. Nearly 750 registered delegates were in attendance when 13 of the 31 proposed resolutions were passed and adopted by the Idaho GOP party.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Small brush fire reported in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — A small brush fire has been extinguished in Meridian. The fire, estimated to be about four to five acres, started near Harris and Meridian Road. Crews are on scene mopping up. No word yet on the cause.
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Large fire guts Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse

BOISE — More than a dozen emergency vehicles responded to a large fire at the Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse on Monday afternoon. The three-alarm blaze burned at the warehouse location at 5465 W. Irving St. in Boise. “As you can see, we had a pretty extensive fire here,” said Aaron Hummel, operations and EMS division chief for the Boise Fire Department, during a media briefing near the fire site. He...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Mormon Crickets: Kuna, Idaho’s Most Unwanted New Residents

Mormon crickets are Kuna, Idaho's most unwanted residents! On Monday, July 18th, a member of the Kuna Must Know Facebook group shared an alarming post to the group's page. Drove out to Swan Falls dam a few days ago, and for about 4-6 miles, the road was covered with huge bugs. These had wings, too. They were BIG—maybe some other big, flying bugs happen to also swarm and were feeding on the bugs all over the road[?] Had to keep my windows rolled up since hundreds were flying and crashing [into] my windows and windshield. My car was covered with hundreds of them and the noise under my car from going over them was unreal. Black or dark brown, and white-spotted wings, [are] what [they] looked like to me. Any idea what they are? [I'm] new here, so I have no idea, and I have never seen anything like it.
KUNA, ID
Post Register

Donations damaged in Idaho Youth Ranch fire, cash being accepted

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Monday afternoon before 1:45 p.m. fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Idaho Youth Ranch on Irving Street. Idaho Youth CEO, Scott Curtis said the fire started in a cardboard box in the outdoor storage area and then spread to the side of the building.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Rescuers searching for missing teenager at Idaho reservoir

Ada County Sheriff’s marine deputies have been looking for a 16-year-old boy who fell off a personal watercraft at Lucky Peak on Monday night. The boy was not wearing a life vest and did not resurface, according to Ada County. The boy was on the craft with another person, also not wearing a life jacket, near Barclay Bay around 9 p.m. At that time, the craft hit a wave and the boy fell in. ...
ADA COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Family, volunteers, authorities ‘searching relentlessly’ for missing man in Idaho

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The Boise County Sheriff’s Office along with volunteers and family searched throughout the weekend for a missing Garden Valley man. Milt Alley’s vehicle went into the Payette River just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Sheriff Scott Turner told the Idaho Statesman. Alley was ejected from his vehicle and into the river along the Banks to Lowman Highway at about Milepost 1.
BOISE COUNTY, ID

