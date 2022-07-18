Over 8,000 Catchable-Sized Rainbow Trout to be Stocked in Clearwater Region Waters This Week

BOISE - The deadline to purchase deer, elk, pronghorn, fall bear and fall turkey controlled hunt tags in Idaho is quickly approaching. The deadline to purchase tags is Monday, August 1 at 11:59 p.m. MDT/10:59 p.m. PST. All controlled hunt tags (except unlimited and January hunts) that are not purchased...
Congratulations to Jared Holt of Homedale for catching a new state catch-and-release record for flathead catfish from the Snake River in Owyhee County. Holt hauled up the behemoth catfish on July 9 on the Snake River. The fish measured 43 inches long, just an inch longer than the previous record-holding fish caught by none other than Holt himself back in 2020.
Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
One of the best parts of living in Idaho, especially in Twin Falls, is there are numerous areas to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. There is good hunting, fishing, and of course great places to kayak. The snake river borders the town and is a common place to go, but there are multiple lakes, streams, and bodies of water around the area and state to pull up, plop your kayak in the water, and enjoy a day on the water, while getting some exercise, or even just floating for a bit. Most in the area are experienced kayakers and have been doing so for years and are use to the conditions of the water such as the currents and when is a good time to go and not go. For others that are not as experienced, there can be a learning curve, and there are some things to know when kayaking in the area.
ARCHER, Idaho (KIFI) - The next time you are on the county roads in Archer, you might need to do a double take when you see cattle grazing in the area, as it might just be a yak. Yaks are traditionally found in the Himalayas and Tibet, where they are...
KETCHUM, ID - Personnel with the Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a sow black bear and captured two cubs in a Ketchum neighborhood on Monday after receiving a report of an aggressive bear that was going through garbage cans. Local law enforcement and IDFG personnel responded to the report early...
Look, I don’t have a problem with any town on this list. All of these places are pretty, even as some of the housing stock may need a shot in the arm. It’s just that some aren’t really very mountainous. The communities listed in the northern panhandle are rural and you can see a tremendous amount of wildlife in and after leaving town.
The weather is hot, school is out and most of us are enjoying summer. Families are looking to take vacations, get outside and enjoy the weather and aren't even concerned about the fall or winter yet. It may seem far away, but it is never too early to begin thinking about Christmas and all the toys that Santa is working hard at making right now. It is never too early to start shopping and putting toys away. Toy sales have seen a major increase in the last couple of years and due to the increase in business, one popular toy store that once populated every major city in the country is set to return this year, just in time for the holidays.
SALMON, Idaho – The Moose Fire broke out on July 17 around 4 p.m. approximately 21 miles north of Salmon, Idaho and is estimated to be 12,238 acres and zero percent contained as of July 19, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Winds blew smoke from the fire into Bozeman and Big Sky on the evening of July 18, however, skies have begun to clear after the initial gusts.
Idaho is notorious for pretty much one thing — potatoes. Whether we like it or not, that’s just the truth. But did you know the number one most valuable crop in Idaho is NOT actually potatoes?. Stacker recently shared a list of the most valuable crops in Idaho,...
Smoke from regional fires has made its way into Star Valley this week. The main culprit is the Bray Fire outside of Twin Falls, Idaho which as of Tuesday July 19, had burned approximately 8,000 acres. According to the Idaho Bureau of Land Management, winds are driving the blaze and...
NORTH FORK, Idaho (CBS2) — A wildfire has been reported along both sides of the Salmon River in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Federal wildlife officials say the 1,000-acre Moose fire showed "extreme behavior" on Sunday and red flag weather conditions are expected to continue Monday. "There is potential for...
MAN AM I ITCHY. I was devoured by mosquitoes over the weekend, and am surprised I am alive to tell the story. It is the time of year we spend the most amount of time outside. Unfortunately, nature's biggest killer also enjoys summer days. If you are like me, you...
BOISE - Americans are continuing to see a downward trend at the pump as gas prices are down for the fifth week in a row, according to AAA. As of Tuesday, July 19, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel sits at $4.50 per gallon, which is 16 cents cheaper than one week ago. Gas prices were down in all 50 states this week, with most seeing double-digit decreases.
Named the “Finest Sandwich in Idaho,” this Boise restaurant has been constructing a small sandwich empire over the previous couple of months. Their latest location opens in the present day!. In accordance with the sandwich connoisseurs at “The Daily Meal,” you don’t have to go away Boise to...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The unanticipated cool and wet weather in May and June prompted the Washington Department of Ecology to cancel the drought declaration for Central and Eastern Washington. The decision came after the second-wettest May through June in Washington since 1895. According to state law, a drought can...
What makes Idaho great? They say our state is amazing and depending on the context, there are certain things that are undeniable. Our fishing, our mountains, the wilderness and for the most part...the people. Idaho lives at a different pace and for many, it's a relief!. We came across a...
BOISE, Idaho — License plate shipments are delayed across Idaho, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). License plates typically take 30 days to arrive in the mail after registration; however, the machine used to make the license plates failed due to a maintenance issue, according to ITD. The...
POCATELLO — A prehistoric crustacean that roamed the seas almost 250 million years ago now bears the name of an Idaho State University paleontologist. Recently, Christopher P. A. Smith, Ph.D. candidate from the University of Burgundy in Dijon, France and his co-authors published their findings on a fossilized lobster that was found in what is now Bear Lake County in Southeastern Idaho. In the course of their research, they found the lobster was a new species and gave it the name Pemphix krumenackeri. The name honors L.J. Krumenacker, adjunct professor of geosciences at ISU and affiliate curator at the Idaho Museum of Natural History.
