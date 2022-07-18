ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

Suspect Arrested in Montevideo to Willmar Chase

By Mark
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was arrested Saturday after leading police on a chase that stretched from Montevideo to Willmar. Authorities say at about 12:30pm, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was notified that...

voiceofalexandria.com

River rescue in central Minnesota ends with an arrest

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in the river tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety.
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Police: Struggling Tuber Arrested for Outstanding Warrants

SARTELL -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says at about 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called to the area near County Road 1 on a report of a woman in the river tubing that was being swept away by the current.
SARTELL, MN
knsiradio.com

Rescued Tuber Turns Out To Be Wanted Felon

(KNSI) – From rescued to behind bars. That was the strange sequence of events for one woman on Monday night. The Sartell Police Department was called to County Road 1 for a tuber that was struggling against the current on the river around 9:30. A friend arrived to pick her up and witnessed the woman get swept away out of sight.
SARTELL, MN
willmarradio.com

Man convicted in Renville killing to be sentenced Wednesday

(Olivia MN-) A Renville man will be sentenced Wednesday on a conviction of Second Degree Murder. A Renville County jury found 27-year-old Julian Valdez guilty in May. Valdez was charged after the August 5th 2021 shooting of 31-year-old Pablo Gutierrez at Valdez' Renville home. Valdez told police he and a friend were playing pool in his garage that night when they were accosted by an apparently intoxicated Gutierrez. Valdez says he shot Gutierrez when Gutierrez became aggressive and tried to attack his friend. He will be sentenced by Judge Laurence Stratton Wednesday at 1 p.m.
RENVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman rescued from Mississippi River...then arrested

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p-m Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in The Mississippi River tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office found the woman had two felony warrants and was taken to jail.
SARTELL, MN
willmarradio.com

Road rage suspect arrested after crash in Willmar

(Willmar MN-) A suspect in a road rage incident in which a handgun was brandished was arrested in Willmar Saturday afternoon. It started at 12:27 p.m. when it was learned the road rage incident occurred in the Montevideo area, and the suspect was driving eastbound on Highway 7 toward Clara City. The suspect then turned north on Highway 71 toward Willmar, and spike strips were laid down on the south side of town. The suspect avoided the strips, but in the process, crashed the vehicle on the Highway 71 bridge south of Menards. The suspect tried to flee on foot but was quickly arrested. Upon investigation it was learned the suspect was driving a vehicle stolen out of Lee County Texas, and a stolen handgun was found in the car. The suspect, 26-year-old Gabriel McMahon, is in the Kandiyohi County Jail awaiting arraignment on charges including fleeing police in a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and felon in possession of a handgun.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Crash near Brooten attributed to distracted driving

(Brooten MN-) Officials believe distracted driving contributed to a crash in Stearns County Monday which shook up a Belgrade teen and her juvenile passenger. The sheriff's department says at 11:20 a.m. they got a call of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on County Road 18 about 4 miles north of Brooten. They say 17-year-old Harley Roering was northbound on 17 when her car crossed the centerline and collided with a van driven by 35-year-old Pedro Zaragoza of Willmar. It then entered the ditch and overturned. Roering and her juvenile passenger were taken by ambulance to the Glenwood Hospital to be checked out, and their relatives say they were not serious injured. Zaragoza was not hurt. The sheriff's department says they believe distracted driving was a contributing factor to the crash.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Woman Injured in ATV Accident Near Paynesville

A Minneapolis woman was injured in an ATV accident in Stearns County Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Prisma Hernandez Osorto was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. At 12:17pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an ATV accident with injuries on 345th...
PAYNESVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities chase driver in stolen car from Montevideo to Willmar

WILLMAR, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a suspect is in custody after a road rage incident led to a police chase and eventual crash on Saturday.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said the incident began with a driver displaying a handgun during a road rage incident. Authorities from Chippewa County and Montevideo pursued the driver, and Kandiyohi County joined the pursuit just before 12:30 p.m.The chase started in Montevideo on Highway 7, then continued onto Highway 71 toward Willmar.The sheriff's office said the driver lost control and crashed on a bridge on the south side of Willmar. The driver then tried to run from the scene, but was arrested. They are being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail.According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle used in the chase was stolen from Texas, and a stolen handgun was found inside the car.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Driver of stolen vehicle apprehended in Willmar

On Saturday, July 16, 2022 around 12:27 pm, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was advised that a Chippewa County deputy and a Montevideo police officer were in pursuit of a vehicle that was involved in a road rage complaint where a handgun was brandished. The pursuit was eastbound from...
WILLMAR, MN
CBS Minnesota

City of Morris disbanding police department

MORRIS, Minn. — Local leaders in one western Minnesota city have voted to disband the police department, which has dwindled to just two officers, including the chief.The City of Morris, like other communities across the country, is dealing with changing attitudes about policing and challenges in recruiting and retaining officers.Morris, with a population of about 5,200 residents, has budgeted for eight full-time officers and an administrative specialist.The Morris City Council plans to sign a contract for law enforcement services with the Stevens County Sheriff's Office and shut down a police department that has been around for more than 140 years."It's...
MORRIS, MN
WJON

Man Arrested After Police Chase in Stolen Vehicle

WILLMAR -- A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase that stretched from Montevideo to Willmar. On Saturday at about 12:30 p.m. the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a Chippewa County deputy and a Montevideo police officer were in pursuit of a vehicle that was involved in a road rage complaint where a handgun was brandished.
WILLMAR, MN
myklgr.com

Pickup damaged by semi trying to back of bridge over Minnesota River

A pickup was damaged trying to get out of a semi-truck’s way on a bridge straddling Redwood and Renville Counties last week. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, on July 13 Tyler Ring, age 48, of Delano was driving a Ford pickup northbound across the County Road 7 bridge north of Belview. At about 11:15 a.m., a semi-truck hauling farm equipment, and driven by Keith Elrite, age 74, of Beardsley also tried crossing the bridge.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Melrose Township Barn Total Loss After Fire

(KNSI) – A Melrose Township barn and its contents are a total loss following a Monday afternoon fire. A neighbor called 911 when he noticed smoke coming from a structure in the 34000 block of 400th Street. Luckily, no animals were in the building at the time of the blaze.
MELROSE, MN
myklgr.com

Redwood Falls man sentenced for drugs in car

A Redwood Falls man, Bradley George Johnson, age 33, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses after being found asleep at a local gas station. According to court documents, on April 9, 2021, Redwood Falls police officers were called to a local gas station on a report of a man passed out in a green Chevrolet Blazer that had been parked next to the gas pumps for about an hour. When the officer arrived he did a check on the vehicle’s licence plate to find out who the owner was.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
willmarradio.com

Child hurt in Meeker County lawn-mowing accident

(Hutchinson MN-) A toddler is hospitalized after a lawn mowing accident in Meeker County Thursday. The sheriff's department says at 10:40 a.m. they responded to a call in the 14000 Block of 615th Avenue, north of Hutchinson...the 21-month-old daughter of 36-year-old Amanda Carter had fallen off a mower and received serious cuts to her forearm and hand while Amanda was mowing. Allina Ambulance and Hutchinson Fire Department also responded to the scene. The child was transported to Hutchinson Health Hospital and later flown to North Memorial Health Hospital by Life Link III helicopter with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is currently under investigation by the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

West central Minnesota woman facing murder charges in drug overdose case

(Olivia, MN) -- A west central Minnesota woman is facing a third-degree murder charge for the drug overdose of a Renville County woman last November. Deja Padilla, 19, of Montevideo, is charged with supplying the victim with fentanyl which caused her death. Officials say law enforcement received a 911 call...
OLIVIA, MN
willmarradio.com

Truck, SUV collide north of Hector

(Hector MN-) A Rapid City South Dakota couple was hurt when their SUV and a truck collided in Renville County Friday morning. The state patrol says it happened at 8:52 a.m. on Highway 4 at Renville County Road 11, about 7 miles north of Hector. The SUV, driven by 47-year-old Thomas Wilson, was southbound on 4 and collided with a Freightliner truck that was traveling westbound on County Road 11. Wilson and passenger 59-year-old Kimberly Wilson were taken to The Olivia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 41-year-old Chris Omani of Minneapolis was not injured.
willmarradio.com

Man seriously injured after police chase near Alexandria

(Alexandria MN-) A South Carolina man is fighting for his life after a crash while fleeing police on I-94 west of Alexandria yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says at 5:33 p.m., an officer tried to stop the eastbound car, driven by 36-year-old Barry Johnson of Hollywood South Carolina, after they had received a driving complaint. Johnson lost control and made contact with another vehicle, then entered the ditch and rolled. Johnson was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and officials say alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver of the car that Johnson hit was not injured.

