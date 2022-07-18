Willacoochee man commits murder while on probation

Suzanne Kent Barrett passed away at her home on July 17, 2022. She was the daughter of Jim and Susan Kent. She was born in Valdosta, GA on October 9, 1967. She was a graduate of Lowndes High School Class of 1985 and was a member of the Lowndes High School Georgia Bridgemen. After high school she married and moved to Wisconsin. She raised her family there and operated a business that did bookkeeping and accounting. In 2020, she returned to Valdosta to be closer to family. She was currently employed at Laquinta Inn, Tifton, Georgia as a night auditor. She was very involved in kids sports activities and enjoyed music as well. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church where she was currently in the choir and participated in women’s activities there.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO