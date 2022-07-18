ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willacoochee, GA

Willacoochee man commits murder while on probation

valdostatoday.com
 2 days ago

ATKINSON CO. – A Willacoochee man violated probation with murder and aggravated assault charges. A Willacoochee man who has been on probation since 2016 is headed to prison for almost 25 years after being charged with murder and aggravated assault. Thurman Mitchell Adams of Willacoochee had his probation...

valdostatoday.com

valdostatoday.com

Adel man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

COOK CO. – Originally charged with malice murder, an Adel man has plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges stemming from a 2018 shooting. District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that Ayron D. Turner, of Adel, Georgia, appeared before Alapaha Judicial Circuit Judge Clayton Tomlinson on July 14, 2022, and pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter. The maximum penalty upon conviction for voluntary manslaughter is 20 years in custody, however, Mr. Turner was originally charged with malice murder. District Attorney Studstill stated, “voluntary manslaughter is a lesser included offense of malice murder. There was an extensive amount of testing of the blood evidence in this case by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, including DNA testing and gunshot residue testing. Based on the results of those tests and after consulting with law enforcement, it was determined that voluntary manslaughter was the more appropriate charge in this case.
ADEL, GA
wfxl.com

Douglas Police needs help identifying robbery suspect

The Douglas Police Department needs the community's help in identifying the suspect in a robbery case. Shortly before 10 P.M., on July 13, officers were dispatched to the In & Out Store on East Baker Highway (Hwy. 158) at McDonald Road. A victim at the scene told authorities the black...
DOUGLAS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man arrested for drugs, firearm

VALDOSTA – After initially evading police, a 25-year-old Valdosta resident was caught and arrested for drug, firearm, and fleeing charges. Offender: Harris, Jonathan K, African American male, age 25, resident of Valdosta. On July 17, 2022, at approximately 3:03 am, a Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officer made a traffic.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

4 arrested in Ben Hill County after citizens reported suspicious activity

Four people are behind bars after a search warrant led to the discovery of drugs in Ben Hill County. On July 8, Ben Hill deputies served a search warrant on Rip Wiley Road. During the search, Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office Drug Unit and deputies discovered approximately 10 ounces of suspected fentanyl, several smoking devices that tested positive for fentanyl, syringes, pills, methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging material, U.S. currency and electronic devices.
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
Willacoochee, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
Atkinson County, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Dive Team - Search and Find

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department dive team was instrumental in assisting the Ware County Sheriff’s Office searching for items possibly connected to the recent murders of Charles Barnett and Virginia Thomas. Ware County Sheriff Carl James confirmed a dive team from Wayne County assisted. No information has been...
WARE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

39-year-old arrested for allegedly enticing teen

Officers from the Douglas Police Department recently arrested Corey Hulett, 39, of Douglas, for allegedly enticing a minor under the age of 16. The alleged incident occurred in May. According to a copy of a Douglas Police Department incident report, on May 24, around 5:40 p.m., a sergeant with the...
DOUGLAS, GA
Shawn Smith
Northeastern Georgian

Waycross man accused of murdering his mom

A Waycross man and his wife were arrested on murder charges Tuesday after they were charged in the deaths of his mother and her partner. Bernard Rittenhouse, 55, of Waycross, has been charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of burglary, in connection to the deaths of Charles M. Barnett and Virginia D. Thomas. Rittenhouse is Virginia Thomas’ son.
WAYCROSS, GA
douglasnow.com

Drug unit makes 65 arrests in second quarter

The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) made 65 arrests during the second quarter of 2022 for various violations of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act. Included in these were cases involving possession of various drugs, possession with intent to distribute various drugs, and trafficking in various drugs, as well as other violations of the law.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Tifton murder victim identified

TIFTON, GA – Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman is identifying the man found deceased Wednesday afternoon along a busy highway as the autopsy and post-mortem investigation continue. Friday morning, Tifton Police identified the deceased as 33 year old Laymon Bryce Tolbert. Tolbert was discovered in the 700 block of...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Ashburn woman seeking justice in sister’s murder through documentary

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The sister of a woman who was murdered 40 years ago in Ashburn is still fighting to get her justice through a new documentary. “I didn’t forget you and I know if this was me, you’d be doing the same for me,” Tracey Laster, sister of the Ashburn murder victim said.
ASHBURN, GA
#Murder#Methamphetamine#Violent Crime#Atkinson Co#Judicial Circuit#State
wfxl.com

GBI death investigation underway after body found in Tifton

A death investigation is underway in Tifton after a body was found lying in the grass. At 5:30 P.M., on July 13, Tifton Police Department responded to the 700 block of E 5th Street, after receiving a call of a white male lying next to railroad tracks in the grass.
TIFTON, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue recruits complete first test for certification

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Fire Rescue recruits pass with 100% in the first step to becoming a certified firefighter. On Friday, July 15, seven Lowndes County Fire Rescue recruits completed preliminary skills testing for their firefighter certification with a 100% pass rate. Skills completed by the candidates covered...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Suzanne Kent Barrett

Suzanne Kent Barrett passed away at her home on July 17, 2022. She was the daughter of Jim and Susan Kent. She was born in Valdosta, GA on October 9, 1967. She was a graduate of Lowndes High School Class of 1985 and was a member of the Lowndes High School Georgia Bridgemen. After high school she married and moved to Wisconsin. She raised her family there and operated a business that did bookkeeping and accounting. In 2020, she returned to Valdosta to be closer to family. She was currently employed at Laquinta Inn, Tifton, Georgia as a night auditor. She was very involved in kids sports activities and enjoyed music as well. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church where she was currently in the choir and participated in women’s activities there.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Sue Zeigler Cox

Annie Sue Zeigler Cox, 74, lost her extended battle with cancer on Saturday, July 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Valdosta to the late John and Lois Mims Zeigler, Sue grew up in Lowndes County and graduated from Lowndes County High School in 1965. She went on to attend Valdosta State University.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Sylvester getting aggressive with tearing down blighted properties

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester is getting aggressive about tearing down blighted properties. Code enforcement heard the cries of the community to tear down blighted homes around town, so they decided to help residents clean up their neighborhoods. Community Development Director Glenice Stephens said taking the property down will benefit...
SYLVESTER, GA
wfxl.com

Tifton: "Taxpayers must fight county's extortive tactics"

The City of Tifton leaders held a press conference Monday morning to make the community aware that "county leaders are threatening policy changes that would dramatically decrease the tax revenues needed by all three cities in the county and lead to significant increased in property taxes." “Rather than having an...
TIFTON, GA

