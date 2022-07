What’s happening: At the top of the year, nonprofit neighborhood organization Jefferson East, Inc. (JEI) announced a new program that would help residents of the East Jefferson corridor repair, replace, and elevate furnaces damaged by basement flooding brought on by the rainstorms of 2021, a program bolstered by a $250,000 grant from the A.A. Van Elslander Foundation. Now JEI is announcing the receipt of another grant that will further help residents dig their ways out of the damage brought on by basement flooding.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO