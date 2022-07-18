Robotic Food Delivery Service Set to Begin at Wayne State in August

The Leaders for Kids advisory board of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Detroit, hosted the eighth annual Summer Recess on Saturday, July 16, at M1 Concourse, a private garage community in Pontiac. All proceeds from the event support specialized services within Child Life Services at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan and the Leaders for Kids Endowment Fund. The event featured cuisine by Chef Bobby Nahra of Encore Catering in St. Clair Shores, beverages, live entertainment by Matt Kysia, Monica Notaro, DJ PREVU, and Jason Whitemore, along with ride-and-drive laps around the 1.5-mile track at M1 Concourse. Event sponsors include Savills, Greg Bockart, Encore Catering and Banquet Center, Ford Motor Co., Piston Group, United Wholesale Mortgage, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO