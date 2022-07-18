ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, MI

Robotic Food Delivery Service Set to Begin at Wayne State in August

By Tim Keenan
dbusiness.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarship Robots, an on-campus robotic food delivery service, will be available for Wayne State University students, faculty, and staff beginning in August. Starship operates in more than 20 campuses across the United States and WSU it its first touchdown in Michigan. Since launching in 2013, Starship robots have made...

www.dbusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dbusiness.com

DBusiness Daily Update: Community Foundation Announces $23M+ in Grants, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Community Foundation Announces $23M+ in Grants. The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan approved...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Beaumont Health Adds Faye Nelson and Linda Little to Board of Directors

Beaumont Health in Southfield, a division of the BHSH System, announced the addition of two new directors to their board of directors: Faye Nelson and Linda Little. “Faye and Linda are phenomenal additions to our Beaumont Health Board. They both bring a wealth of experience and expertise that will help guide our organization well into the future,” says Christopher Blake, board chair of Beaumont Health.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
dbusiness.com

Detroit’s Sports Data Labs Issued Patent for Real-time Health Diagnostics System

Sports Data Labs Inc. (SD Labs), a Detroit company specializing in the AI-based collection, analysis, and distribution of real-time human data from on-body sensors and other sensing systems, has announced the issuance of a patent for its remote health monitoring and biofeedback system. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Ann Arbor Aftermarket Truck Parts Company Truck Hero Rebrands to RealTruck

Ann Arbor-based online aftermarket truck parts and accessories retailer Truck Hero has changed its name and rebranded itself as RealTruck. RealTruck.com has operated as Truck Hero’s e-commerce arm and consumer brand since 2015 and the company says the change reflects evolving truck owner preferences and purchase patterns. It also will benefit the company’s dealer and installer partners, according to the newly minted RealTruck.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
dbusiness.com

Detroit’s Rocket Cos. Debuts Fintech Platform Rocket Money

Truebill, a personal finance app and part of Detroit’s Rocket Cos. family of companies, announced it will officially change its name to Rocket Money in late August. Rocket Cos. says the name will bring Truebill closer to the other businesses on the platform and provide the opportunity for Rocket Money to better help consumers at various touchpoints throughout their financial lives.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Mahalo Banking in Troy Raises $20M to Accelerate Growth in Remote Services

Mahalo Banking, a Troy-based credit union service organization (CUSO) that provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions, completed a $20 million funding round this month. The round was led by Superior Credit Union in Ohio, Park Community Credit Union in Kentucky, and Dover Federal Credit Union in Delaware....
TROY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Wayne State University#Wsu Dining
dbusiness.com

ACG M&A All-Stars 2022

DBusiness magazine partnered with the Association for Corporate Growth Detroit Chapter to honor its recipients of the seventh annual M&A All-Star Awards for 2021 activity. Winners were recognized during an event at the Townsend Hotel in downtown Birmingham on May 3 at 6 p.m. // Dealmaker of the Year //...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Beet, an Industry 4.0 Expert, Relocates Headquarters to Southfield

Beet, a manufacturer of visibility systems for the automotive market and more, has relocated its global headquarters to the Southfield Town Center to better serve its growing North American customer base of vehicle manufacturers and tier one and tier two automotive suppliers. The office will be located in suite 60...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
dbusiness.com

DBusiness Daily Update: Shinola Introduces Mackinac Yacht Watch Automatic, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Shinola Introduces Mackinac Yacht Watch Automatic. Inspired by the near century-old Bayview Yacht...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Summer Recess 2022

The Leaders for Kids advisory board of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Detroit, hosted the eighth annual Summer Recess on Saturday, July 16, at M1 Concourse, a private garage community in Pontiac. All proceeds from the event support specialized services within Child Life Services at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan and the Leaders for Kids Endowment Fund. The event featured cuisine by Chef Bobby Nahra of Encore Catering in St. Clair Shores, beverages, live entertainment by Matt Kysia, Monica Notaro, DJ PREVU, and Jason Whitemore, along with ride-and-drive laps around the 1.5-mile track at M1 Concourse. Event sponsors include Savills, Greg Bockart, Encore Catering and Banquet Center, Ford Motor Co., Piston Group, United Wholesale Mortgage, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

CATCH Golf Prelude Party 2022

CATCH (Caring Athletes Team for Children’s and Henry Ford Hospitals), a children’s charity in Detroit, hosted the CATCH Golf Prelude Party on Sunday, July 17, at MGM Grand Detroit. The event was hosted by Amy Andrews, Fox 2 News anchor. The honorees included former Detroit Tiger pitcher Dan Petry, who was presented with the Sparky Anderson Community Excellence Award, and Marcia Turner, general sales manager for Bally Sports Detroit, who received the Doc Fenkell Excellence in Media Award. Founded in 1987 by the Detroit Tigers manager Sparky Anderson, CATCH raises money to help improve the quality of life for the sick, vulnerable, and economically disadvantaged children in Detroit. The CATCH Golf Classic was hosted the next day at Red Run Golf Club in Royal Oak. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy