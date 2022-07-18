Hazy sunshine and severe storms on tap in NY, NJ; temps nearing 90

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A slow-moving front will bring unsettled weather to much of the area Monday before the summer heat arrives by mid-week.

Expect hazy sunshine with strong to possibly severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Some of these storms may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, and the upper 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure will begin to take control in the region. The high temperature will be 93 in the city, and the low 90s in the suburbs.

It will be mostly sunny and noticeably warmer as temperatures begin to soar Wednesday. The high will be 95 in the city, the mid-90s for inland sections, and the low to mid-80s over coastal spots.

Thursday will be sunny with dangerously hot temperatures as high pressure continues to bring hot air up from the south. The high temperature will be 97 in the city, the mid to upper 90s for inland spots, and the low to mid-80s for coastal areas.

Friday will be partly cloudy with lower humidity as drier air works its way in from the west. The afternoon temperature will once again be in the low 90s for much of the region.

