Kelly Rowland Blasts Sesame Street For Ignoring Black Girls in Viral Video

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
 2 days ago
After a video went viral of two Black children being ignored by a character at Sesame Place, Kelly Rowland weighed in and shared her...

Comments / 79

M K
1d ago

you can see the character waving and high fiving the white people but when it came to the black kids it waved no. If that ain't racist idk what is!

Reply(2)
8
Hurricane Force
2d ago

Ridiculous! Get the whole story, not just what you think you see. Maybe the person in that costume was black. Hmmm.

Reply(13)
17
Zalgo
2d ago

Anything can be considered a problem if you are looking for it, unfortunately it's hard to be around groups that are like that because you have to watch and be careful of anything you say and do or don't do as it can be seen as racist so it's best to not hang around the masses who act the most like this.

Reply
8
 

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
City Girl Yung Miami Dragged By Twitter 'Grandma' For Asking Diddy 'So What We Is?'

City Girls rapper Yung Miami launched her own show called Caresha Please with REVOLT last month. Naturally, her first guest was REVOLT CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs who sat down with the 28-year-old Florida native where they finally confirmed they’re dating. But evidently, a woman on Twitter found the way she sought clarification on the status of their relationship cringeworthy.
Kelly Rowland
Ben Crump
The Independent

Voices: Don’t be surprised by Derek Chauvin’s insulting message to George Floyd’s children

George Floyd changed America. The very fabric of American society was altered in nine minutes and 29 seconds, by the protests that followed, and by the division it caused between those who believe that Black lives matter and those who believe “blue” lives do instead. Floyd never meant to be a martyr, but unfortunately, he became one.Some feel as if Floyd and his family received justice when Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years for the murder of Floyd — after all, when cops commit acts of violence against people of color, they’re hardly ever held accountable. Take a look...
The Independent

Lizzo reveals why her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright ‘hits different’

Lizzo has revealed how her relationship with her boyfriend Myke Wright “hits different,” and why she values him so much.The 34-year-old singer discussed her romance during an appearance on 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, where she acknowledged how her loved ones have supported her before her success. She also noted how her friends love her for who she is and met her before she started going by Lizzo, as her original name is Melissa Jefferson. According to Lizzo, Wright is someone she met before rising to fame, as they were “friends” first, which is something she said is “important”...
#Sesame Street#Sesame Place#Viral Video#Street Parade#Racism#Tf
Actually, Keke Palmer Prefers Her Real Name

Do you know Keke Palmer? Famous actor? Meme queen? Chart-topping artist? Glamour's July cover star? Of course you do. She's Keke Palmer. But, actually, she'd prefer if you called her Lauren. The 28-year-old, whose full name is Lauren Keyana Palmer, revealed during a round of Glamour's Excessive Questions that her...
Chrisean Rock Vomits In Blueface's Maybach, Blueface Shows Her Love

It seems that Blueface and Chrisean Rock's rollercoaster of a relationship is back on. The two had been on the outs for a while, hurling public insults back and forth. Blueface claimed Rock wasn't "reliable enough" and Rock said Blueface "can't deal" with her being "attractive." A week ago, however, Rock hinted at the possibility that she and Blueface were getting back together, and seems like she wasn't kidding.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

