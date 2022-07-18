ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Boyfriend Splits Opinion After 'Nakedly Shaving' in Front of His Mom

By Soo Kim
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I thought it was slightly weird, but when she came out, I went straight in to see him with legs spread on the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 44

❤️ Skylar
2d ago

There's way to much going on in that family...I'm sorry that's just way too weird..🤭To each their own I guess..✌️

Reply(13)
14
Jilly
1d ago

People make such a big deal over the human body. Maybe weird to others. The things I have seen & heard with my boys growing up. I would care less about this.

Reply
6
Zanzibar_Dallax
2d ago

I mean.. his mom has seen him naked before. She undoubtedly changed diapers while he was a child, so it's not like it's new stuff to her?

Reply(1)
5
