BBC presenter asks for cleaning tips after bird poos on him live on air

BBC Breakfast presenter Jon Kay needed some cleaning advice after a rather unfortunate incident with a bird live on air on Monday, 18 July.

While reporting on the heatwave in the UK, Kay had to ask weather presenter Carol Kirkwood for advice on how to remove bird poo from linen.

He said: “I’ve just been splattered by a pigeon.”

“I’ve also got another jacket, maybe we’ll go for that option for now and hit the dry cleaners”, Kay said after Kirkwood suggested using a wet wipe.

