ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

BBC presenter asks for cleaning tips after bird poos on him live on air

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZBKU_0gjRsUsP00

BBC Breakfast presenter Jon Kay needed some cleaning advice after a rather unfortunate incident with a bird live on air on Monday, 18 July.

While reporting on the heatwave in the UK, Kay had to ask weather presenter Carol Kirkwood for advice on how to remove bird poo from linen.

He said: “I’ve just been splattered by a pigeon.”

“I’ve also got another jacket, maybe we’ll go for that option for now and hit the dry cleaners”, Kay said after Kirkwood suggested using a wet wipe.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Kirkwood
Person
Jon Kay
Daily Mail

Tourist in mobility scooter is caught filming a 'staged crash' down stairs at Turkish resort as the country's hotels brace for compensation-claiming Brits' scams

A pair of audacious British tourists abroad were caught staging a 'fall' so they could claim compensation - and Turkish hotels have complained many are doing the same. The duo, described in local reports as a mother and daughter, were spotted choreographing the carefully planned fall on CCTV in Marmaris, southwest Turkey.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Presenter#Birds#Bbc Breakfast
The Independent

UK heatwave: Huge fire on Dartford Heath rages near motorway

A huge fire has broken out on Dartford Heath, close to the A2 carriageway on the outskirts of London, amid the UK’s record-breaking heatwave. Aerial footage broadcast by Sky News shows the flames ravaging a number of homes, while others in the area were told to evacuate immediately as emergency services get the blaze under control.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Families counting cost of devastating fires after record heat

Families are counting the cost of devastating fires amid record temperatures as the country is warned it needs to prepare for more extreme heat in the future. Major fire incidents were declared in London, Norfolk, Suffolk, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and South Yorkshire amid the tinder-dry conditions as temperatures climbed above 40C for the first time ever on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Teenagers now favouring social media as news source – Ofcom

Teenagers in the UK are turning away from traditional news channels in favour of social media platforms in order to stay up to date, new research from Ofcom has found.The regulator’s News Consumption in the UK 2021/22 report found that, for the first time, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube were the most popular news sources among 12 to 15-year-olds.According to the figures, Instagram was the most popular with young people and was used by 29% of teenagers, ahead of TikTok and YouTube, both of which were used by 28%.BBC One and BBC Two – historically the most popular news source among...
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Harry shares the moment he realised Meghan Markle was his ‘soulmate’

Prince Harry spoke candidly about his emotional connection to Africa this week and revealed it is where he “knew [he] had found a soulmate in [his] wife” Meghan Markle. During a special address to the United Nations on 18 July for Nelson Mandela Day, the duke opened up about his love for the continent and the bond he feels to both his wife and his mother, the late Princess Diana, when he visits Africa.
WORLD
The Independent

Alicia Silverstone reveals she ‘still sleeps’ with 11-year-old son, Bear

Alicia Silverstone recently revealed she “still sleeps” with her 11-year-old son, Bear.On Tuesday, the Clueless star appeared on The Ellen Fisher Podcast where she discussed her decades-long vegan diet and attachment parenting style. When asked about her co-sleeping techniques as a mother, Silverstone revealed, “Bear and I still sleep together.”The 45-year-old actress joked that she might “be in trouble for saying that” but laughed off mom-shamers, saying, “I don’t really care.”Silverstone is a mom to her preteen son Bear, whom she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki. The former couple were married for 13 years before divorcing in 2018.The Batman...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Linda Evangelista returns to modelling for first time since cosmetic procedure left her ‘permanently deformed’

Supermodel Linda Evangelista has celebrated her return to modelling after previously opening up about a cosmetic surgery procedure she claimed left her “permanently deformed”.On Saturday, Evangelista, 57, shared a photo of herself from a recent Fendi campaign, in which she could be seen wearing multiple pink satin hats and posing with Fendi purses, to Instagram. In the caption, the model revealed that the luxury fashion house will be hosting a “special fashion show” in New York City in honour of the 25-year anniversary of the Fendi baguette bag.“On September 9 2022 @Fendi will host a special fashion show in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

752K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy