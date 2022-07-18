ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Stranger Things star Matthew Modine slams 'psychopathic' Trump as 'less moral' than Dr Brenner

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHv83_0gjRsM3p00

*Warning: contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4*

Stranger Things star Matthew Modine has slammed Donald Trump, accusing him of being ‘less moral’ than his character on the show, Dr. Martin Brenner.

The fourth season of the hit show sees the villainous Dr. Brenner ask Eleven for her forgiveness before appearing to meet his end.

Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, doesn’t grant him the forgiveness he craves.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Discussing the moment in an interview with Vulture, he said that if he had been forgiven, his character “would spend the remaining days of his life knowing he had been forgiven but having to accept responsibility for what he did.”

He then went on to slam former president Trump by saying: “Do you think Donald Trump is able to sleep at night with a clear conscience? Or does he have to sedate himself and become a psychopathic liar in order to justify the behaviour and the things that he’s done?

“Well, maybe he is. That’s a bad example. I think Dr. Brenner is a more moral person than that, and he’d have to spend his final days acknowledging and accepting responsibility for the pain he caused.”

Modine went on to say: “That’s the real nightmare — not being able to escape your thoughts and the things you’ve seen or done.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has said his character Will Byers is gay and in love with his best friend Mike Wheeler, confirming the speculation surrounding his character's sexuality.

Schnapp previously said this was "up to the audience’s interpretation" but after the recent release of volume two he has now confirmed what fans have been theorising in an exclusive interview with Variety as he feels "it’s pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Declares His Love for Byler and the LGBTQ+ Community

Where there are living, breathing characters there are ships, and where there are ships there are heroes like critically acclaimed SAG-nominee Brett Gelman to officially stan — with consent — your faves. After the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, and after actor Noah Schnapp confirmed that Will Byers is gay, Byler has been making the social media circuit. On July 17, comedian and absolute legend, Gelman posted an official stance on his personal Twitter, declaring his advocacy of both the LGBTQ+ community and Byler, but with a very important caveat.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Matthew Modine
Person
Donald Trump
UPI News

Movie review: 'Nope' is Jordan Peele's first no-no

LOS ANGELES, July 20 (UPI) -- Nope, in theaters Friday, is writer/director Jordan Peele's first misstep as a filmmaker. It is a singular artistic misstep though, not a compromised vision. In the horror movie, Otis Haywood Sr. (Keith David) dies suddenly when debris from a plane falls from the sky....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indy100

Larry David refused to talk to Alan Dershowitz because he's 'disgusting'

We finally have confirmation that Larry David did, indeed, brand Alan Dershowitz “disgusting” after bumping into him at a grocery store in Martha’s Vineyard. The story first emerged that the comedy great had accosted his erstwhile friend for his ties to Donald Trump’s administration a year ago but no less an authority than Dershowitz has now confirmed this wasn’t an apocryphal tale.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds Movie Gets New Title and Release Date

What If John Krasinski directed Ryan Reynolds? Paramount will answer the question when If opens in theaters on May 24, 2024. Previously titled Imaginary Friends and dated for November 17, 2023, If is Krasinski's directorial follow-up to Paramount's horror hits A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. Announced in 2019, THR described the fantasy comedy as "the tale of a man who can see and talk to people's imaginary friends, befriending those that have been forgotten or discarded. However, some imaginary friends, lacking love and friendship, turn to the dark side, and it's up to Reynolds' character to save the world from those that become evil."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things
DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg Speaks Out About Joy Behar’s Absence On ‘The View’

The co-host of The View, Joy Behar, has not shown up on the last few episodes of the ABC daytime talk show. Questions viewers have had regarding the reason for her continuous absence have been stylishly answered by Co-host Whoopi Goldberg. On the fourth consecutive time Joy did not appear on the show, Goldberg, who was anchoring the episode, welcomed guest hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin, Juju Chang, Chelsea Clinton, and usual panelist Sunny Hostin.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

What to watch: 10 Winona Ryder roles beyond 'Stranger Things'

July 20 (UPI) -- Teens and tweens who love Winona Ryder as badass middle-aged mom Joyce Beyers on Stranger Things might be surprised to learn the 50-year-old actress was the It Girl of the 1980s and '90s, playing a string of smart, sardonic and iconic young women in some of the era's best-loved films.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Matthew Modine says there’s ‘more’ to Papa on Stranger Things

Matthew Modine says there might be – or should be – more to Papa on Stranger Things. So, what is the truth?. Over the course of four seasons of Stranger Things, Matthew Modine’s Papa has proven to be one of the series’ most intriguing and complex characters. You never know what side he is on, even when he is on yours.
MOVIES
Indy100

No, the Minions didn't serve Hitler between 1933 and 1945

The laughable rumour that the Minions from Despicable Me served Hitler between 1933 and 1945 has been doing the rounds on social media again. Thanks to the release of the Minions: The Rise of Gru film, which has also seen the new Gentleminions trend emerge, some have reignited the joke that the little yellow creatures were somehow involved with the Third Reich.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Eddie Murphy Sets Holiday Comedy Film ‘Candy Cane Lane’ For Prime Video; Reginald Hudlin Helms & Imagine Produces First Film Under Star’s 3-Pic Amazon Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Murphy is set to star in Candy Cane Lane, a Reginald Hudlin-directed holiday comedy for Prime Video. Produced by Amazon Studios, Imagine Entertainment, and Eddie Murphy Productions, the comedy was acquired as a spec script written by Kelly Younger and inspired by Younger’s childhood holiday experiences. Production begins this winter in Los Angeles.
MOVIES
Indy100

Boris Johnson's 'leavers photo' features a very unhappy looking Nadine Dorries

Boris Johnson and his cabinet ministers posed for a photo today after the PM resigned from office. In what has been deemed a "leavers photo" by political commentators, the members of the cabinet grinned in the garden of 10 Downing Street, amid the backdrop of a tense leadership contest to replace the disgraced PM, and ahead of the summer recess in which politicians go on their holidays.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Halloween Ends Synopsis Teases the Terror of Michael Myers

Last year's Halloween Kills ended on somewhat of a cliffhanger, given that its final moments saw Michael Myers come back from a brutal attack to kill Karen Strode (Judy Greer), with the first trailer for Halloween Ends giving audiences a glimpse of what's in store for the close of this David Gordon Green-directed trilogy. While the teaser itself might not reveal too much about the film's plot, its release also came with a new synopsis for the upcoming film, which hints at elements that haven't entirely been explored within the long-running franchise. Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 14th.
MOVIES
Indy100

Indy100

182K+
Followers
14K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy