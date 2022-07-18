ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monsey, NY

Monsey pedestrians report getting hit by objects thrown from truck

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mwahp_0gjRr0lJ00

Ramapo police say there have been multiple reports of pedestrians getting struck by objects from a moving car over the weekend.

Two women were walking at the corner of Rita Avenue and Route 306 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when they were struck by an object.

The Chaverim of Rockland, which provides emergency services, says the women had black and blue marks on their skin after the incident.

The husband of one of the victims says it seems like she was struck by a BB gun, but this has not been confirmed by police.

A second incident took place a couple blocks away a few minutes later.

"Two women…they got hit by eggs and came up with the same description, came from a white pickup truck,” says a spokesperson for the Chaverim of Rockland.

A third incident was then captured on surveillance camera.

The Chaverim of Rockland says a man was walking on West Maple and Blauvelt Road when he was struck by something from a white pickup truck.

These incidents happened about a week after a man in Orange County yelled obscenities at a group of Jewish people.

"It's a huge problem, it's a growing problem,” says Ari Rosenblum, the chief executive director of the Jewish Federation & Foundation.

Anyone with more information about these incidents is asked to call Ramapo Police Detectives at 845-357-2400.

