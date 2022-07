The town green remains a quintessential and unique part of the New England landscape, and for those towns lucky enough to have one still, the green may be one of the only extant artifacts from colonial times. An impressive 170 Connecticut greens exist today, though some towns have more than one and some no longer—or ever did—have any. Today, we re-appreciate the town green as a place where communities come together in times of celebration and commemoration. Three Connecticut towns—Lebanon, Newtown, and New Haven—have particularly notable greens.

