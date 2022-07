A retired pig farmer has been jailed for life, with a minimum of 18 years, after he was found guilty of the 1982 murder of his wife, whose body was found hidden in a septic tank 37 years later.David Venables, 89, tried to blame serial killer Fred West for Brenda Venables’s murder, but was convicted by a 10-2 majority verdict during his trial. At the sentencing hearing, the judge said that Venables had taken advantage of his wife’s depression to create a “carefully thought-out story” that she had left home in the middle of the night, apparently to take...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 HOURS AGO