Detroit Lakes, MN

Four injured in Detroit Lakes collision

By Kyle Cornell
wdayradionow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Four people were injured after a crash in Becker County Sunday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says that...

www.wdayradionow.com

Comments / 0

DL-Online

UPDATE: Woman injured in rollover

DETROIT LAKES (July 19, 2022) — A 72-year-old woman from Oaks, N.D., was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on July 18. Her vehicle was traveling on Becker County Road 15. Her vehicle traveled down a hill and stopped when her tires entered the water of Fog Lake. The woman...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Teens from Moorhead, Audubon hurt in serious Hwy 10 crash near Detroit Lakes

Two Moorhead teens suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and two Audubon teens were hurt in a two-car crash on Highway 10 near Detroit Lakes on Sunday, July 17. Gabriel Paul Spader and Benjamin Soloan Dickey, both 18 and from Moorhead, were taken to Sanford Health in Fargo with life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. A third person in the car, Hunter Thomas Morehouse, 18, of Moorhead, was not injured.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
froggyweb.com

Two Moorhead teens critically injured in Detroit Lakes collision

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (KFGO) – Two Moorhead 18-year-olds are hospitalized after a crash in Detroit Lakes shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The State Patrol says a hatchback was northbound on Long Lake Road it collided with a vehicle that was eastbound on Highway 10. The driver of the hatchback,...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
wdayradionow.com

Suspect identified, Trooper on leave after crashes, chase and shooting in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio is learning more about what turned out to be a sequence of events taking place in South Fargo Tuesday evening involving multiple law enforcement departments. North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says troopers initially responded to a crash on I-29 a little before 5...
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Becker County Crime and fire report: July 14-17

3:16 a.m., A 22-year-old pedestrian was transported by air to an emergency room after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 21 and County Road 14, about 2 miles east of Callaway. The accident happened around 3:15 a.m. 5:25 a.m., Sexual assault of a child by...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
wdayradionow.com

Multiple reported accidents within F-M metro

(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple agencies are responding to two reported crashes. Witnesses say the crashes happened in two places within the metro. One along I-94 near the North Dakota and Minnesota Border, and the other near the eastbound interchange of I-29 and I-94. Officials have not shared details at this...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Update: Identities of three killed in Moorhead crash revealed

(Moorhead, MN) -- WDAY Radio has learned more about a fatal crash that occurred Friday afternoon off I-94 in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says two semi trucks and an SUV were headed westbound on the highway near milepost 2 when the stopped SUV was hit and pushed from behind by one semi into the other.
Bring Me The News

Police: Drunk-driver sped away after hitting teen with pickup

An 18-year-old woman was injured by a drunk-driver who struck her with his pickup and then drove away, according to police. The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 54-year-old man from Park Rapids after finding broken parts of his vehicle – including a passenger side mirror – near the scene of where the teen was struck by a red Ford Ranger.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
wdayradionow.com

Changes on I-94 after deadly crash, Fefung security concerns, Robotic dogs at Minot air base..

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines:Construction zone changes are happening on I-94 in Moorhead following Friday's crash that left three people dead. The mayor of Grand Forks is commenting on security concerns over the proposed Fufeng project near the U.S. air force base. Robotic dogs are now being used to help ensure security at the Air Force base in Minot.
MINOT, ND
wdayradionow.com

Active shooter training drill tonight at Northern Cass School

(Fargo, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Department is putting on an active shooter training drill tonight at Northern Cass School. "Part of it will be a PowerPoint presentation, then the whole goal of that is to get everyone on the same page and understand what resources everyone has, what they bring to the table, what they're capabilities are," said Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner.
CASS COUNTY, ND
wdayradionow.com

MNDot changing I-94 construction zones in Moorhead after deadly crash

(Moorhead, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is changing construction zones on I-94 in Moorhead after a deadly crash. MN Dot officials say Friday's triple fatal crash prompted them to reevaluate how the zones were set up. Crews will be putting up concrete barriers in place of cones to improve safety in the area.
wdayradionow.com

Fargo city employees to take part in violent intruder exercise

(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo, Fargo Police Department and Fargo Fire Department will conduct a violent intruder exercise on Wednesday. The training simulation is scheduled to occur between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in Fargo City Hall. The event has been discussed and planned for several months, and is not in response to any threats, intelligence or heightened security concerns.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Emergency crews respond to report of car going into lake off Becker County Road 15

Emergency crews responded to the report of a car going into a lake off Becker County Road 15 late Monday morning. The accident was reported as a rollover with injuries, with the vehicle reportedly rolling and ending up in shallow water in Fog Lake near East Maud Lake Road. It's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash. Details were not immediately available.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
wdayradionow.com

Shots fired at person on North Fargo apartment balcony

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are investigating after shots were fired at a person standing on his apartment balcony in North Fargo. Officers responded Sunday morning to the 15-hundred block of Eleventh Street North. That's where authorities say a person began talking to a man walking across the street while standing on his balcony when the man began shooting at the person's apartment. Officials say a bullet caused property damage, but no one was injured.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Police to host another ‘Downtown Download’ Wednesday

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Departmen will host another "Downtown Download” public meeting on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in The City of Fargo Commission chambers. During the meeting, FPD will provide updates on the Rideshare Parking Ordinance and Downtown Substation. Discussions will be facilitated on the topics of homelessness, harm reduction and downtown crime statistics related to the downtown area. The meeting will also provide an opportunity for open discussion.
FARGO, ND

