U.S. Marshals arrest suspect wanted for attempted murder and terrorizing in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A White Bear Lake, Minn., man is in custody after police say he intended to deliver fentanyl in Burleigh County. Bismarck police say 40-year-old Arnaz Thompson and a source were observed leaving a surveilled area. After a traffic violation, officers stopped an Uber Thompson was in and used a K9 to sniff for drugs.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man police suspect peeped into bathrooms at a campground Memorial Day weekend has pleaded not guilty. A witness told police she saw 56-year-old Barry Zacher peering through an outhouse window at General Sibley Campground watching a nine-year-old and a four-year-old in the bathroom. Police...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - James Vann, the man wanted by Bismarck Police for attempted murder and terrorizing, was taken into custody without incident Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson for the department. Police said Vann was arrested around 7:35 p.m. at a house in the 3200 block of Twin City...
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police officers have a new way to patrol the streets. The City Commission approved a request from the police department to purchase a used police motorcycle from Roughrider Harley Davidson with the asset forfeiture fund for almost $11,000. Six police officers are trained to operate...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not all police officers in North Dakota have body cameras, but many departments across the state are hoping to change that. Last year, the Morton County Sheriff’s Department received a set of cameras. This year, Bismarck police are taking steps to get a set of their own.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fire Tuesday night heavily damaged a Bismarck home on the 900 block of Parkview Drive. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene around 7:00 p.m. to find a large blaze at the back side of the house and a live downed power line in the yard. After […]
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A serial killer known as the Night Stalker was active in California in the 1980′s and left more than 25 victims in his wake. But this story isn’t about him. It’s about two men who both faced the killer but haven’t met until now.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s longtime executive assistant Liz Brocker resigned Friday after records showed she requested Stenehjem’s email account deleted a day after he died in late January. According to documents obtained by the Associated Press on Monday, Stenehjem’s assistant asked for his...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has already welcomed Ukrainian families displaced by the war with Russia, and more are coming. Bismarck Global Neighbors is helping these families with all the paperwork and getting settled with their host families. They are currently working with 20 families, most of whom have relatives close to Bismarck and Dickinson.
These are the 10 BEST dive bars in the state of North Dakota!. That's a bold statement, but I just got done counting more than 1,000 votes from our listeners, readers, and fans, so I'm sticking to it. This is actually a story a year and a half in the making.
Cliff Naylor, famous for his "Off The Beaten Path" stories on KFYR TV, has published his third book featuring rural treasures in North Dakota, eastern Montana and northern South Dakota. "These are 50 new places, all well worth a trip to," Naylor said. Because it is self-published rather than through the North Dakota Tourism, Naylor was able to include eastern Montana places like the unique little town of Westby, the remarkable Fairview Lift Bridge, and the Dirty Shame Show, Scobey. Although readers cannot visit, he also writes about the Dinosaur Cowboy, Clayton Phipps, who is a rancher with thousands of dinosaur bones on his property. He digs them up and sells them and has one remarkable piece, Dueling Dinosaurs, a couple of complete skeletons engaged in mortal combat, at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
North Dakotans are known for many things; we're nice, we're impervious to cold weather, and we drink a lot of beer, but what are the people of Bismarck known for??. We're chill! -- And by chill, I mean laid back. According to a study done by WalletHub, Bismarck is one of the LEAST stressed cities in the country. Researchers looked at 182 cities and evaluated their unemployment rates, divorce rates, and even suicide rates. There were 40 metric total, that they looked at to come up with this list.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — China Star, a popular Chinese buffet restaurant in Bismarck, took to Facebook on Wednesday to assert its innocence after a woman who dined in the restaurant on July 12 posted an image of a supposed maggot she claimed she found in her food while eating there.
We all pulled our hair out when the gas prices kept rising and rising. Seemed like just yesterday when there was literally panic at the pumps. We went through a frustrating time watching the price of gas creep past $4.00 a gallon, and then like fingernails slowly dragging down a chalkboard, the pain became much worse as the possibility of forking over $5 a gallon loomed. Are better days ahead?
As we approach another near 100-degree day in Bismarck Mandan all I can think of is the lake. How I wish I had my toes in the water and my butt in the sand. There is something so therapeutic about being near water. There's a reason why people pay big bucks for a little slice of heaven on a piece of shoreline somewhere.
Ok, I have been out here in Bismarck long enough, and I'm running out of excuses. Well they aren't really excuses, but answers to the questions I get a lot - "You've been out here for two years and you've never ______?" My replies are usually that I'm just flat-out lazy or because I simply just haven't had the chance, but to be honest with you that's not necessarily true either. I have lived in North Dakota for a total of over 8 years now so I'm no stranger to the traditions of brutally cold days AND like we just went through some blistering hot temperatures. I wonder if anyone else can relate to my inexperience in doing 5 of these things:
LINCOLN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Lincoln celebrated its 45th anniversary in style. Lincoln, North Dakota is a young city, but one that is growing every year. For five years, the city has celebrated their anniversary in a big way — with an annual event called “Lincoln Days.”
The sisters from Hazen, North Dakota, Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, otherwise known as the National recording act Tigirlily crashed a wedding dance over the weekend in Bismarck. I wonder if they said they had a maple syrup conglomerate in Vermont?. Details come to us from a listener who videotaped the...
The most storied boy's high school hockey program in Bismarck will be combined with another school this coming 2022-23 hockey season. Numbers have been declining over the last several years in the Bismarck High School boys hockey program as the city continues to grow to the north. For years, parents...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck staple, Bread Poets, is changing hands but will still be serving Bismarck favorites with zest. Bread Poets in downtown Bismarck is known across the state. It was opened in 1998 by Jon Lee, whose career had taken him away from Bismarck, but his heart was calling him home and he saw a need for quality, homemade bread.
