Fargo, ND

Shots fired at person on North Fargo apartment balcony

By Kyle Cornell
wdayradionow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are investigating after shots were fired at a person standing on his apartment...

www.wdayradionow.com

wdayradionow.com

Suspect identified, Trooper on leave after crashes, chase and shooting in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio is learning more about what turned out to be a sequence of events taking place in South Fargo Tuesday evening involving multiple law enforcement departments. North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says troopers initially responded to a crash on I-29 a little before 5...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Interstate investigation tied to shooting and crashes, officer shot suspect

FARGO – A suspect is in custody after being shot by a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper following two crashes in Fargo. The patrol says it started around 5 p.m. Tuesday as a hit and run injury crash on I-29 involving a blue pickup that rear-ended a motorcycle. The pickup fled the scene but was soon spotted going east on 32nd Avenue South. The vehicle was also tied to a recent shooting at an apartment complex near Essentia Health in Fargo. Police in Fargo say a male was firing shots from an apartment balcony within the 3100 block of 34th Avenue South.
valleynewslive.com

Woman sideswiped by alleged Fargo gunman fleeing from police

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Teresa Blotsky was on her way to the gym Tuesday evening waiting at the stoplight at 32nd Ave. S. and 32nd St. S., near Essentia hospital. She says she turned to head westbound on 32nd Ave. when she saw a pickup in her rearview mirrors speeding excessively and driving erratically.
FARGO, ND
KX News

NDHP officer involved shooting in Fargo

The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. After the suspect vehicle stopped, the driver began to wave around a gun and then fled north onto Interstate 29 at a high rate of speed.
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota Highway Patrol shoots man after pursuit

FARGO, N.D. -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol shot a man after he allegedly led them on a high-speed chase on an interstate highway Tuesday evening. The 28-year-old was hospitalized and is expected to survive, according to the Fargo Police Department. The department said it received reports of a man...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Updated: Multiple reported accidents within F-M metro, including officer involved shooting

(Update: 07:52 p.m) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a hit and run injury crash located on I-29. Officials say the crash happened on I-29 this afternoon. Reports say a motorcycle was rear ended by a blue pickup, that fled the scene. Troopers searched the area and located the suspect vehicle on 32nd Ave South in Fargo. North Dakota Highway Patrol officials stopped the vehicle, and say the driver "began to wave around a gun", and the vehicle fled the scene onto I-29.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Man in custody after being shot by NDHP trooper

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the Fargo Police Department received reports of a male firing shots from an apartment balcony in the 3100 block of 34th Avenue South. They say he fled the scene in a 2014 Chevy Silverado. Neighbors report hearing multiple rounds of shots fired. While responding to the call, an FPD officer observed a vehicle in the vicinity matching the description of the vehicle associated with the shots-fired call. North Dakota Highway Patrol was in the area and initiated the stop of the vehicle with FPD assisting. The individual fled the scene at a high rate of speed and NDHP initiated pursuit.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Man charged for N. Fargo shots fired incident

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 31-year-old Waylon James Lenoir has been charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm for the incident on July 17th. Documents say that the terrorizing counts each carry a minimum mandatory sentence of two years in prison,...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

LIVE: Active Shooter Scenario at Fargo City Hall

Mass shootings are becoming a weekly occurrence in the U-S., and they are showing no signs of slowing down. And that’s why since 2018, Fargo city leaders have been preparing for this day. They’re shutting down city hall to train workers there for what to do in the event...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo city employees to take part in violent intruder exercise

(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo, Fargo Police Department and Fargo Fire Department will conduct a violent intruder exercise on Wednesday. The training simulation is scheduled to occur between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in Fargo City Hall. The event has been discussed and planned for several months, and is not in response to any threats, intelligence or heightened security concerns.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Changes on I-94 after deadly crash, Fefung security concerns, Robotic dogs at Minot air base..

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines:Construction zone changes are happening on I-94 in Moorhead following Friday's crash that left three people dead. The mayor of Grand Forks is commenting on security concerns over the proposed Fufeng project near the U.S. air force base. Robotic dogs are now being used to help ensure security at the Air Force base in Minot.
MINOT, ND
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdayradionow.com

Man barricades himself in building after setting fire

(Valley City, ND) -- A person is in custody after they barricaded themselves in a building and started a fire. Officers responded Saturday afternoon to an apartment in Valley City and tried to make contact with the person, who refused to leave the apartment. The building was evacuated and police set up a perimeter around the neighborhood.
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo police searching for teen missing since June 28th

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is looking for public’s help in finding 16-year-old Tobias Jamal Walker. Police say he was last seen at his home in Fargo on June 28th, 2022. Tobias is roughly 6′3″, 175 pounds and is described as Black and Native...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Multiple reported accidents within F-M metro

(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple agencies are responding to two reported crashes. Witnesses say the crashes happened in two places within the metro. One along I-94 near the North Dakota and Minnesota Border, and the other near the eastbound interchange of I-29 and I-94. Officials have not shared details at this...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two teenagers have life-threatening injuries after Detroit Lakes crash

DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle, carrying three 18-year-old boys from Moorhead, was traveling north bound on Long Lake Road. Another vehicle, carrying two teenage girls, was headed east bound on Highway 10. Their vehicles collided at the intersection. Two boys from the first car were taken...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
wdayradionow.com

Active shooter training drill tonight at Northern Cass School

(Fargo, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Department is putting on an active shooter training drill tonight at Northern Cass School. "Part of it will be a PowerPoint presentation, then the whole goal of that is to get everyone on the same page and understand what resources everyone has, what they bring to the table, what they're capabilities are," said Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner.
CASS COUNTY, ND
froggyweb.com

Two Moorhead teens critically injured in Detroit Lakes collision

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (KFGO) – Two Moorhead 18-year-olds are hospitalized after a crash in Detroit Lakes shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The State Patrol says a hatchback was northbound on Long Lake Road it collided with a vehicle that was eastbound on Highway 10. The driver of the hatchback,...
DETROIT LAKES, MN

