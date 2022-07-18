ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Man found murdered behind a Dallas roller skating rink

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ecQ3l_0gjRq3Rh00
Photo credit TMRoberts/gettyImages

A killer is on the run in Dallas where a man was shot to death yesterday.

Police say the body was found behind a roller skating rink on Ledbetter near Bonnie View. The victim's identity has not been determined.

Investigators gathered what evidence they could but so far, no arrests have been announced.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Veteran Dallas detective Joe Morin faces drunk driving charge

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Mesquite Police Department charged Dallas detective Joe Morin with driving while intoxicated on July 19. Detective Morin has worked for the department since 1994. He's currently assigned to the Public Integrity Unit but was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.Depending on the circumstances, a DWI charge is either a misdemeanor or a felony in Texas.  
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Photo shows suspect in deadly Oak Cliff convenience store shooting

DALLAS - Dallas police need help finding the person who shot and killed a man in east Oak Cliff. The department released a photo of the man who fired shots inside the Time Saver Food Mart last week near Marsalis and Ann Arbor avenues. Dallas police said 18-year-old Curdarrius Chapple...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ledbetter, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KRLD News Radio

Pedestrian killed in traffic on I-30 in east Dallas

One person has died after being struck by traffic in east Dallas late Tuesday night. Police say just a little past 10:00 p.m. the unidentified victim was struck and killed on east-bound I-30 near Jim Miller Road. Dallas County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the scene and found the person was...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Man injured after getting robbed, stabbed at Fort Worth park

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a man was robbed and stabbed at a Fort Worth park early Wednesday morning.At about 12:55 a.m. July 20, police were sent to Harris Hospital in response to a stabbing victim arriving by a private vehicle.When officers arrived, they learned the victim had been at a park near the 3700 block of Lucy Lane when he was robbed and stabbed in his rear hip.There are currently no suspects in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
scttx.com

DeSoto Sheriff Locates Robbery Suspect

According to an alert from DeSoto Sheriff's Department, around 9am this morning, Progressive Bank in Logansport was robbed. The suspect, identified in the picture with vehicle, is described as a slender black male, black shirt, jeans and high top Air Jordan's. Suspect was in a maroon truck, TX RSS2757. If...
DESOTO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Skating#Police#Newsradio#Violent Crime
KRLD News Radio

Shooting victim dies in north Fort Worth

A shooting victim has died in north Fort Worth. Police say they got a 911 call just before 1:00 a.m. saying there'd been a shooting at the Standard at Boswell Marketplace, an apartment complex on Old Decatur Road near Bailey Boswell Road. Police arrived to find the victim was dead...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
dpdbeat.com

Homicide in the 3700 Block of Spring Avenue

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at approximately 6:09 p.m., Dallas Police were called to a shooting at Lagow Street and Spring Avenue. When officers arrived, Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel were giving first aid to Chaddrick Hooker, 32, near a vacant building. Police also found Darron Morgan, 53, in the 3700 block of Spring Avenue with a gunshot wound. Both were transported to a local hospital where Hooker died from his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Dallas Police: Two teen girls shot, one dies

Dallas police are still looking for the shooter who shot two teenage girls over the weekend, killing one of them. Police say the teen girls, ages 16 and 17 were found shot at a apartment complex in the Red Bird area of Dallas Saturday morning. They were rushed to the hospital where the 16-year-old died.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police: 2 men arrested, charged with murder of former OU football player

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two men were arrested earlier this month for the murder of former University of Oklahoma football player Du'Vonta Lampkin, according to an arrest warrant. On July 8, 22-year-old Antwan Franklin and 24-year-old Erick Garcia were booked into the Dallas County jail where they both face a capital murder charge and a combined bail amount of $1.25 million.At approximately 10:10 p.m. May 5, Dallas police responded to a a call at 500 S. Ervay St. When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Lampkin dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His black and white designer backpack, cell phone, and wallet were all missing, police said.Detectives shortly discovered that the location was an Airbnb that was being rented by a friend for Lampkin to stay at while he waited to move into a new apartment. He was due to check out of the apartment the next day.According to the arrest warrant, a detective obtained Instagram records for Franklin and found he suggested robbing Lampkin to Garcia because "he has a lot of money on him" and is "friendly" and has "no gun."
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 arrested for former OU football player’s murder in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS - Police have made arrests for the robbery and murder of a former University of Oklahoma football player killed in Downtown Dallas. One of the suspects is someone Du’Vonta Lampkin considered a friend. Lampkin’s murder was featured in FOX 4 reporter Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series. In...
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy