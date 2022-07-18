Man found murdered behind a Dallas roller skating rink

Photo credit TMRoberts/gettyImages

A killer is on the run in Dallas where a man was shot to death yesterday.

Police say the body was found behind a roller skating rink on Ledbetter near Bonnie View. The victim's identity has not been determined.

Investigators gathered what evidence they could but so far, no arrests have been announced.

