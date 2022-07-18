ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Birthday Bash: Dae Dae Talks New Music + Importance of Birthday Bash

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
 3 days ago

Many artists on the lineup are hitting the Birthday Bash ATL stage for the first time, but our boy Dae Dae is a veteran at this point and we’re so grateful to have him back for 2022.

From new music to even aspirations to get into acting, Dae Dae made it very clear that we’ve only begun to see what he’s capable of when it comes to his artistry.

Peep the full interview with Dae Dae at Birthday Bash ATL below:

