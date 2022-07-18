ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 20:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 116 expected. * WHERE...Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Nights will be quite warm with low temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 14:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip currents. Highest south-facing beaches. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

