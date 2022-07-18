4 boys, 1 adult arrested in Flint after entering store with rifles, fleeing cops

Photo credit © Gillis Benedict/Livingston Daily via Imagn Content Services, LLC

FLINT (WWJ) -- A group of four boys and one adult were arrested in Flint over the weekend after they entered a store with rifles and then fled authorities.

Michigan State Police said troopers responded to a call about a group of armed men who entered a liquor store at the corner of Miller Road and Knight Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

MSP, assisted by the Flint and Flint Township police departments, said after a short car pursuit and foot chase, they were able to arrest the suspects.

Troopers said they seized three illegal guns.

Three of the suspects had recently been arrested on previous weapon-related offenses, police said.

Police said the suspects were charged with felony weapons along with other felony crimes.