ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Bavarian Nordic Inks Multiple Supply Pact For Its Monkey pox Vaccine, Updates FY22 Guidance

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1btjbS_0gjRpmvE00
  • Bavarian Nordic A/S BVNRY has signed several supply contracts with undisclosed countries for its liquid-frozen Jynneos, a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, the only FDA-approved vaccine against monkeypox.
  • The contracts aim to ensure sufficient supply to meet the requirements for vaccinating individuals at risk for monkeypox in short to medium term.
  • Bavarian Nordic raises its expectations for the financial results for 2022, with revenue now expected to be DKK 2.7 - 2.9 billion (previously between DKK 2.3-2.5 billion).
  • The company forecasts an EBITDA loss of DKK (100) - (300) million (previously a loss between DKK (400) - (600) million).
  • It expects cash and cash equivalents to exceed DKK 1.7 billion (previously between DKK 1.7 -1.9 billion).
  • The U.S. government also ordered an additional 2.5 million doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine against monkeypox.
  • The new order follows two previous orders from BARDA in June and July 2022 for 500,000 and 2.5 million doses, respectively, which, together with an order from BARDA in 2020 for 1.4 million doses, will bring the total deliveries in 2022 and 2023 to nearly 7 million doses.
  • This additional order will be filled at a U.S.-based contract manufacturer using bulk vaccines already manufactured and invoiced under contracts with BARDA and currently stored at Bavarian Nordic.
  • The company expects to deliver approximately 1 million doses in 2022.
  • Price Action: BVNRY shares closed 1.61% higher at $10.76 on Friday.

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Phase 3 Trial On Ketamine Therapy Gets Almost $2M From UK State Funding

Biotech psychedelics company Awakn Life Sciences Corp. AWKNF has been granted funding for 66% of the costs from its phase 3 clinical trial on ketamine therapy for alcohol use disorder (AUD) by U.K's National Institute for Health and Care Research. The trial is currently estimated to cost approximately CA$3.75 million...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Tilray Launches Medical Cannabis Education Resource

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY, a Canada-based cannabis company, announced on Tuesday that subsidiary Tilray Medical has launched a new educational platform called WeCare-MedicalCannabis to provide education about the benefits of medical cannabis to consumers and medical practitioners, reported High Times. The educational platform website was launched with a complete range...
EDUCATION
AFP

Hit by China shutdown, Tesla boosts auto prices and sells bitcoin

Tesla reported solid quarterly earnings Wednesday despite a hit from Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai that Chief Executive Elon Musk said prompted the company to liquidate most of its bitcoin holdings. - Bitcoin sale - During the quarter, Tesla liquidated about 75 percent of its holdings in bitcoin, the value of which has declined sharply in 2022.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pox#Nordic Countries#Bavarian Nordic A#Monkeypox#Bavarian Nordic
torquenews.com

VIDEO: Tesla Surprised Investors With Strong Profits, With Declining Margins

Tesla surprised investors with strong profits, despite supply problems and declining margins in the Q2 2022. Tesla reported earnings for the second quarter of the year on Wednesday, figures that beat analysts' forecasts. Revenues, meanwhile, were lower than expected. The company presented a profit per share of $2.27 and a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

What's Going On With Bank of America Stock Today?

Bank Of America Corp BAC shares are trading slightly higher Monday morning despite worse-than-expected financial results. Bank Of America reported second-quarter revenue of $22.7 billion, which missed the estimate of $22.78 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 73 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 78 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Putin's Ally Orders Forces To Prioritize Ukraine Missiles As Zelenskyy Says West Weaponry Beginning To Help

Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally has ordered defense forces to prioritize destroying Ukraine's long-range missiles and artilleries as the war-ridden country targets Russian supply lines with the West-supplied weaponry. What Happened: The Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the Vostok group, which is fighting in Ukraine, and "instructed the...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Tesla 2Q profit falls from 1Q, but is stronger than expected

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla’s second-quarter profit fell 32% from record levels in the first quarter as supply chain issues and pandemic lockdowns in China slowed production of its electric vehicles. But the Austin, Texas, company still surprised analysts Wednesday with a better-than-expected $2.26 billion net profit for the quarter. Tesla stuck with a prediction of 50% annual vehicle sales growth over the next few years, but said that depends on the supply chain, equipment capacity and other issues. The company made a record $3.32 billion in this year’s first quarter. Tesla’s sales from April through June fell to 254,000 vehicles, their lowest quarterly level since last fall. But the company predicted record-breaking production in the second half and said that in June it had the highest production month in its history.
AUSTIN, TX
Benzinga

Joe Biden Could Declare Climate Emergency This Week Amid Senate Impasse: WaPo

President Joe Biden could declare a national climate emergency as early as this week, according to a report from The Washington Post. What Happened: Biden is seeking to advance his environmental agenda and declaring an emergency could empower his administration to reduce carbon emissions and push forward clean energy as talks remain in limbo on Capitol Hill, the Post reported.
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Russian Envoy Says Kim Jong-Un Recognized 'Independence' Of Ukraine's Separatist Region Without 'Selfish Goals'

The Russian ambassador to North Korea has said Kim Jong-Un recognized the "independence" of Donetsk and the Lugansk regions without any "selfish goals." What Happened: Alexander Matsegora, in an interview with Izvestia, said North Korea always does what it considers right in the international arena, "sometimes even harming itself," according to Russian state-owned news agency TASS.
WORLD
Benzinga

TILT Launches Lifestyle Cannabis Brand Toast In Massachusetts

Toast products are now available to patients and adult-use consumers throughout Massachusetts at TILT Holdings Inc. TLLTF TILT subsidiary Commonwealth Alternative Care Inc.’s (“CAC”) locations in Taunton and Brockton, as well as wholesale dispensary partner locations. This marks the first phase of the multi-state agreement between TILT and Toast.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Benzinga

Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia

An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service that she was fined for bringing a Subway sandwich into Australia from Singapore.
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
62K+
Followers
149K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy