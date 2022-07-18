ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Coinbase Secures Regulatory Approval In Italy

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1KuE_0gjRolVM00
  • Coinbase Global Inc COIN has secured approval from Italian regulators to provide ongoing crypto services to its resident, the cryptocurrency exchange stated in a blog post.
  • The new requirement implemented by the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM) mandated that all companies offering crypto trading, custody, or other services, meet set criteria. COIN is among the first companies to meet these benchmarks.
  • Through dedicated hubs in Germany, the U.K., and Ireland, Coinbase provides customer services in around 40 different European nations. Following local regulations, it is working to strengthen its presence across Europe.
  • “As we continue to grow across Europe and other regions, maintaining our strong regulatory relationships will ensure that we will continue to bring to market the products that our customers want through the most trusted and secure platform in the cryptoeconomy,” Commented Nana Murugesan, Vice President, International, and Business Development.
  • Price Action: COIN shares are trading higher by 6.43% at $57.25 during the premarket session on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

BitNile And 1 Other Stock Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

Bank of America BAC reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3AC Co-Founders Used Assets To Buy $50M Yacht, Requesting It Be The 'Biggest Yacht In Singapore'

In a recent affidavit, it was revealed that cryptocurrency fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) used its assets to buy a multi-million-dollar yacht. What Happened: Liquidator Russel Crumpler published a 1,157-page affidavit revealing numerous details of 3AC. Documents revealed that 3AC co-founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davis made a down payment on a $50 million yacht, requesting it to be “the biggest yacht in Singapore.”
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Coinbase Takes a Big and Important Win

This is news that will undoubtedly do Coinbase (COIN) - Get Coinbase Global Inc Report a lot of good. For several months, the most popular cryptocurrency exchange, like the rest of the crypto industry, has been mired in a crash that has swallowed up more than $2 trillion. This cryptocurrency...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Web3 Investment#Coinbase Global Inc Coin#Italian#The Organismo Agenti E#European#Business Development
CNBC

Coinbase jumps 14% after saying it has no exposure to bankrupt crypto firms

Coinbase said in a blog post that it had "no financing exposure" to collapsed crypto firms Celsius, Three Arrows Capital and Voyager Digital. The firm did, however, make a "non-material" investment in Terraform Labs, the Singapore-based company behind failed stablecoin project Terra. Shares of Coinbase climbed 14% Wednesday. Coinbase said...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Chinese Investors Buy $6.1 Billion Worth Of US Homes In Past 12 Months

For the first time in three years, activity from overseas real estate buyers has increased. During a time when the housing market is under incredible scrutiny and seeing astonishing prices, investors from China are gobbling up available homes. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that international buyers combined to...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Benzinga

Alphabet Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Alphabet GOOGL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
cryptobriefing.com

Crypto Exchange Zipmex Freezes Customer Withdrawals

Zipmex has frozen customer withdrawals citing volatility in the cryptocurrency market. The exchange announced the update in a tweet, confirming withdrawals would be paused "until further notice." Zipmex is one of several firms to block customers from accessing their deposited funds in recent weeks in response to the market downturn.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Motley Fool

2 Reasons Why Coinbase Is Surging Today, and 2 Reasons to Be Careful

A regulatory approval out of Italy and a surge in cryptocurrency values have investors excited about Coinbase today. However, concerns around systemic risk tied to centralized exchanges remain high. Additionally, the suspension of Coinbase's affiliate program has spooked some investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon Courts More Trouble As Regulators Inspect Its Warehouses

Federal prosecutors in New York and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspected some Amazon.com, Inc AMZN warehouses, CNBC reports. The review was a part of a civil investigation into working conditions at Amazon's sprawling facilities. OSHA, a division of the Labor Department, inspected Amazon warehouses outside New York City,...
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
blockworks.co

Jump Capital-backed Crypto Exchange Suspends Withdrawals

Singaporean cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has frozen withdrawals, indicating that smaller players in the digital asset ecosystem are still struggling with liquidity. In a tweet Wednesday, Zipmex cited volatile market conditions and financial woes of business partners as the reasons behind its move, echoing recent statements made by fellow Singapore-based firm Vauld.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

$45M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $45,243,466 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FFYZFa74eTYhJU9XfU7XaTmpxm8cqa9MR. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
62K+
Followers
149K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy